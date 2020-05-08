Editor’s note: Since being part of a high school sports team isn’t just about competing in scheduled events, the Daily Herald is going behind the scenes and telling a little bit of the stories of our 2020 spring athletic squads here in Utah Valley. To do that, we are having team captains describe their teams, talk about favorite experiences and relate lessons learned.
For most high school sports teams, boarding a bus to take a road trip is almost always taken for granted as just another part of a season.
But that wasn’t the case for the Westlake boys lacrosse team in 2020.
This is the first year that lacrosse is a sanctioned sport, which means it was also the first chance the Thunder had to officially travel together.
“The best part this year was getting to ride on the bus together,” Westlake senior captain Garrett Isaacson said in a phone interview earlier this week. “We’ve never been able to do that before. Now the school gives us a bus to ride together to games, so getting hyped up on the bus was awesome. I only got to do it a couple of times but the first time I got to experience that was sweet.”
That was just one of the new perks for lacrosse athletes — although Thunder senior captain Kage Hall pointed out that there were some drawbacks to the new arrangement as well.
“There were a lot of changes and we didn’t realize there would be sacrifices we would have to make,” Hall said. “We lost a lot of freedom with some of the decisions. Rather than practicing whenever and wherever we wanted, we were on a schedule with the school. We had to go through certain companies to get our gear. But we also got a lot of new equipment, new helmets, new uniforms, which was really nice. A lot of us were playing with older gear. It was fun to finally be able to say we were part of the high school and not just a club.”
Both Hall and Isaacson loved how the Thunder boys lacrosse team gelled as a unit.
“I would describe Westlake lacrosse as a family,” Hall said. “I didn’t feel like anyone was left out. Everybody was a part of the team. It was super crucial to our coaches and leaders to make sure everyone was involved. We did everything as a team. Everyone helped prepare the field and then clean up the field after. It was a family.”
Isaacson said the challenges the Thunder have faced have forged strong bond.
“We’ve been through everything,” Isaacson said. “In the last few years, we’ve had an amazing coaching staff that turned the whole program in a whole different direction. I love the brotherhood we have. It’s the tightest team I’ve been on. I think our team has a spirit that you won’t find on any other team.”
Lacrosse is a sport that is becoming more mainstream, with sanctioning by the Utah High School Activities Association being one more step in that direction.
Isaacson still remembers his first introduction to the sport as a young boy.
“My family moved into Eagle Mountain when I was like 2 years old and I have two older brothers who are a few years older,” Isaacson said. “Some kids in our neighborhood were playing lacrosse and they invited my brothers to play. I saw them playing as the younger brother and I decided it was something I would do. I started playing when I was in fourth grade, I think, and I’ve been playing ever since.”
He said he loves the combination of physicality and tempo that he experiences when playing lacrosse.
“You get to hit people really hard, so that’s fun,” Isaacson said. “I love the speed of it. I’ve played soccer and basketball as well. You can’t hit people in basketball and football is too slow for me. It’s the fastest sport on feet they say. I have a huge passion for it.”
Things seemed to be falling in place for the Thunder in 2020, until the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down.
“Our seniors have been playing together since seventh grade, so this was going to be the big year for all of us,” Isaacson said. “Unfortunately it kind of got robbed from us.”
Hall said the ups and downs of the last couple of months were hard to deal with.
“The last two months have been very emotional,” Hall said. “We didn’t know our last game would be our last game. We showed up and our coach told us to play like it was our last game. We gave it our all but then we went home that night not knowing if we were going to play again. We kept waiting to hear the next bit of news but eventually we had to throw in the towel and turn in our uniforms. That was hard because that is when you really know you are done.”
But the brotherhood of Westlake lacrosse meant that the Thunder athletes were still going to be there for each other, even if they couldn’t play.
“Our coach has us split up into squads of three or four kids,” Isaacson said. “The seniors and upperclassmen have been reaching out to their squads. We have group chats and sometimes we hang out. That’s how we try to keep everyone involved. It’s hard, especially for the kids who just started lacrosse. They rented their gear for their first experience and then it got canceled, so their spirits are kind of low right now.”
Both Isaacson and Hall feel like they’ve learned some important lessons from these hard times and from lacrosse itself.
“The best thing that I’ve learned is ownership,” Isaacson said. “Coach Horne calls it ‘extreme ownership.’ He always says, ‘own it, fix it’ with all your mistakes. You can’t be a good leader if you aren’t owning up to your mistakes. Coach Horne helped me through a hard time in my life and the only way I made it through was owning it. I owned it and fixed it instead of trying to put the blame on anyone else. That idea of owning it and fixing it is applicable throughout life.”
Hall said: “I learned that life is what it is and you can’t just dwell on the bad things. You have to look back at the positive moments and also think about the next chapter in life. It’s about looking forward and having lacrosse be a part of my life no matter what I’m doing.”