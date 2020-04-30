Editor’s note: Since being part of a high school sports team isn’t just about competing in scheduled events, the Daily Herald is going behind the scenes and telling a little bit of the stories of our 2020 spring athletic squads here in Utah Valley. To do that, we are having team captains describe their teams, talk about favorite experiences and relate lessons learned.
Think you’re staying active during the COVID-19 crisis?
Just try and keep up with Timpanogos girls lacrosse standout McCall Dunn.
“I was in really good condition coming into the season, so I’m trying not to lose that,” Dunn said. “I’ve been training for the Utah Valley Half-Marathon, which is in mid-June. I’m trying to find a marathon to run before I leave for college, or maybe another half-marathon. My dad, Mike Dunn, is a firefighter and he’s been training for the half-marathon. My mom and sister are training along with us.”
Dunn and her senior teammate, Abby Peperone, are planning to play lacrosse at Southern Virginia University in the fall, so they are both following a workout routine that SVU coaches provided.
In addition to staying in shape, Dunn is completing her senior course load online, working at a wholesale nursery and going on frequent hikes.
“I like to be outdoors,” she said. “I like doing good things and keeping myself occupied.”
Timpanogos had fielded a club girls lacrosse team previously but this was the first season the sport was officially sanctioned by the Utah High School Activities Association.
Timpanogos coach Meghan Casper said Dunn was a big part of creating team chemistry in 2020.
“McCall is an extraordinary player,” Casper said. “She pushes herself to be the best player every single day. She is an awesome leader who is always willing to help her coaches and teammates. We are super excited to watch her play in college and see what her future holds. We know it’ll be amazing things.”
Dunn said she and her teammates formed a special bond early on with activities such as a sleepover where they watched the movie, “Miracle.”
As a team they decided that whenever someone was showing frustration during a game or practice, a teammate would approach them and grunt. The player had to grunt back.
“It helped to lighten the mood,” Dunn said. “In the middle of the game, here are a bunch of girls grunting. It was just way we could help each other out and play our best.”
During competitions and drills, the winner would choose the losing team’s punishment. One of the favorite punishments was making the losing team sit down on the ground and spell out their name in cursive with their backside.
“We were really excited about this season,” Dunn said. “We had a lot of potential. We had a bunch of new girls but we were playing so hard and playing so together. The last game we played before everything got canceled because of the virus we were clicking so well together. We’re grateful we got to play at least two games together and to feel that unity. We’re hoping the girls can take that into next year and make the playoffs.”
Dunn said she is looking forward to improving her game at the college level.
“That was a big thing that helped me get through this,” she said. “I know it’s not over. I feel so bad for the girls that don’t get to play this season. Through the years I’ll look back at the memories, pictures and videos. I’ll remember what we were able to do and how it helped me. I’m so grateful for what we had.”