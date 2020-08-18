Each week the Daily Herald will take a look at the top volleyball programs in the valley.
(Last year’s record in parenthesis)
1. Pleasant Grove (24-5)
6A champs have new coach but plenty of talent
2. Lone Peak (23-6)
Knights looking to get back on top of 6A
3. Lehi (17-9)
Pioneers won third place match at state last season
4. Timpview (20-3)
Young T-Birds have energy and talent
5. Mountain View (27-5)
Defending 5A champs will miss Valley POY Mia Wesley
Teams to watch: Skyridge, American Fork, Salem Hills