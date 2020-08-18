State high school volleyball 6A championship 06
Each week the Daily Herald will take a look at the top volleyball programs in the valley.

(Last year’s record in parenthesis)

1. Pleasant Grove (24-5)

6A champs have new coach but plenty of talent

2. Lone Peak (23-6)

Knights looking to get back on top of 6A

3. Lehi (17-9)

Pioneers won third place match at state last season

4. Timpview (20-3)

Young T-Birds have energy and talent

5. Mountain View (27-5)

Defending 5A champs will miss Valley POY Mia Wesley

Teams to watch: Skyridge, American Fork, Salem Hills

