Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best volleyball teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. Lone Peak (4-0, 1-0 Region 4)

Knights ready for big tests in Region 4

2. Pleasant Grove (12-1, 1-0 Region 4)

Vikings avenged Rocky Mtn. Tourney loss by beating AF

3. American Fork (13-3, 1-1 Region 4)

Cavemen won first set but couldn’t finish vs. PG

4. Salem Hills (11-3, 5-1 Region 8)

Skyhawks have won past three matches by sweep

5. Mountain View (7-3, 0-0 Region 7)

Bruins are aching to get back on the court

