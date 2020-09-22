Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best volleyball teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Lone Peak (4-0, 1-0 Region 4)
Knights ready for big tests in Region 4
2. Pleasant Grove (12-1, 1-0 Region 4)
Vikings avenged Rocky Mtn. Tourney loss by beating AF
3. American Fork (13-3, 1-1 Region 4)
Cavemen won first set but couldn’t finish vs. PG
4. Salem Hills (11-3, 5-1 Region 8)
Skyhawks have won past three matches by sweep
5. Mountain View (7-3, 0-0 Region 7)
Bruins are aching to get back on the court