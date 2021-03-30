The Skyridge girls lacrosse team came ready to shoot on Tuesday.
The Falcons dominated on the offensive end from the start and took down Westlake 19-7 in Saratoga Springs in a key Region 4 match.
River Buechner dominated the face offs and her sister Haven scored six goals as Skyridge took an early lead and cruised to the victory.
“Going in we wanted to control the ball and play our way, which is settled offense and lots of movement,” Falcons coach Colin Gill said. “It took us a while to get going with that but eventually things happened because of it.”
Gill praised his experienced players, including the Beuchner sisters, Erynn McCurdy, Kaylie Cooper and a solid group of players who have earned their stripes playing club lacrosse together.
“We have a good core group that has some good experience,” Gill said. “Lots of them got involved with club over the summer and that was helpful.”
Haven Beuchner scored two quick goals to open the game with a 2-0 lead. River and Haven Buechner scored three goals each in a six-minute span as Skyridge extended its lead to 11-1 at the 5:02 mark of the first half. The Falcons led 11-3 at halftime.
Westlake managed to cut the deficit to 12-5 early in the second half after goals from Halle Perry and Elli Stevenson, but Skyridge responded with six goals, two each from Cooper and Haven Buechner, one of which was a slick behind-the-back shot. The Falcons lead reached 18-5 on a goal by Brooklyn Gibson with 12:13 to play.
“My favorite part is the energy of the team,” McCurdy said. “We get to make connections with other girls and we’re all so supportive of each other. I just love how the coaches push us to find our own individual skills. Offensively we’re all learning stick skills and different positions, so It’s super fun.”
Gill said he grew up playing lacrosse in Denver alongside his sister and that his father coaches both of them. He was a triathlete in college but came back to lacrosse and got into coaching.
“I’ve always loved lacrosse,” Gill said. “I’ve been around it forever. I’ve been really appreciative of our core group building up the whole team. That’s really been our effort from the get go. We wanted to give the whole team the experience they need so we can raise the level for everyone. Our experienced players have done a good job of that giving other people good looks.”
Skyridge (3-1 overall, 1-0 Region 4) will host Lone Peak on Thursday. Westlake (2-3, 0-1) travels to Corner Canyon on Friday.