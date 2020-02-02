The annual spectacle of choreography, costumes, precision and coordination that is the state drill team competition wrapped up Saturday at the UCCU Center in Orem and local teams had some excellent performances.
The top local finisher in Friday night’s 5A finals was Spanish Fork, who came in third behind No. 1 Farmington and No. 2 Viewmont. Maple Mountain also placed, coming in fifth.
Lehi also reached the 5A finals but didn’t make the Top 5.
In the 6A competition on Saturday, Pleasant Grove and Westlake both reached the finals but neither were able to place with Bingham coming in as the 6A champions.
Cedar Valley did reach the 4A finals on Friday but didn’t end up making the Top 5, with Dixie taking the No. 1 spot.
In the 3A competition on Friday, Juab was able to secure a third-place finish as South Sevier won the title.