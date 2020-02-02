Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.