When the Spanish Fork drill team took the floor during the 5A finals at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, the Las Chalitas gave everything they had to compete at their very best.
The girls performed impressively in their intense military routine, their elegant dance routine and their crowd-pleasing show routine that featured mobile light poles and early 20th-century Newsies-style costumes.
Their efforts paid off as the Don squad finished third in each of the routines and ended up third overall in Class 5A.
But that is only a small part of the story for Spanish Fork, since the Las Chalitas squad’s performance was about more than just awards.
“I am extremely proud of their performance,” Spanish Fork head coach Joni Holmes said. “They came out there and left it on the floor for their teammate Jaqlyn Doty and her mom, Sandra.”
Jaqlyn Doty is a senior whose mother, Sandra Doty, had been a drill team parent for many years. In the last couple of years, however, Sandra Doty fought a tough battle with cancer.
That battle came to an end on Tuesday when Sandra Doty passed away. That was the day before Jaqlyn Doty and her Las Chalitas team competed in the 5A semifinals but Spanish Fork pulled together to give their all for their teammate.
“They’ve been rocks for her,” Holmes said. “They’ve been awesome and supported her. She has never given up and never let her team down. She has been through some trying times and she just kept pushing forward. The team just came together and danced as one person.”
Because of how much Sandra Doty loved watching the girls perform, the Las Chalitas put together a special performance a couple of weeks ago.
Because of the risks for her during the COVID-19 pandemic, the team set the stage on a Sunday afternoon to allow Sandra Doty to attend a full drill performance that was entirely for her.
“That performance was amazing,” Holmes said. “It was definitely one of the best day this season. Sandra could not take her eyes off of Jaqlyn. She did not want the day to end. She loved it so much. I am so grateful we had the opportunity to do that for her.”
It was the least the squad could do for the Doty family, which had given so much to the program. In addition to Jaqlyn Doty’s participation and Sandra Doty’s efforts as a team mom, Holmes said that Pat Doty (Jaqlyn’s dad) has transported the team’s props for the last two years.
“He did not miss bringing them to one competition this season,” Holmes said. “He made sure he was there for Jaqlyn every step of the way. He love his girls so much.”
Sandra Doty’s health had gotten to a point where she wouldn’t have been able to attend the state drill finals in person. Holmes said that the team was able to feel her presence during the two-day competition.
“After a very hard fought battle, she had told Jaqlyn that she was ready to go so she could be on the front row cheering for her at state,” Holmes said. “She passed away the day before the semifinals. Sandra was definitely in the front row and was our biggest fan.”
Holmes said she feels like the Las Chalitas athletes have learned an important lesson about being there for each other during tough times.
“They’ve learned that love conquers all,” Holmes said. “It’s about just being kind to each other. They are super-selfless. This team just loves each other. As long as they support each other and love each other, they’ll be successful.”
In addition to Spanish Fork, the Lehi and Maple Mountain drill teams also made it to the 5A finals. The Pionettes ended up fourth in the show routine, while Maple Mountain’s Elleves squad was named the academic state champion for Class 5A.
The 6A competition took place in the afternoon at the UCCU Center in Orem with Pleasant Grove and American Fork both reaching the finals. The Vikettes finished second in the dance competition, fifth in the military competition and fourth overall.
Skyridge didn’t reach the finals but was named the academic state champion for Class 6A.