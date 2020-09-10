Each week the Daily Herald will rank the top five prep volleyball teams in the Utah Valley:
1. Pleasant Grove (5-0)Vikings stunned Copper Hills 3-0 on Grizzlies home floor last week.
2. Lone Peak (3-0)Knights ready for Region 4 battles, opens with Westlake on Thursday.
3. Mountain View (7-3)Difficult preseason schedule paying off for Bruins.
4. American Fork (10-1)Cavemen have won 10 straight matches since opening with loss to Mountain View.
5. Salem Hills (10-3)Park City brought Skyhawks back to earth.