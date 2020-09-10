Pleasant Grove at Lehi volleyball 15
Buy Now

Pleasant Grove setter Chloie Brinton (21) celebrates a point with outside hitter Mia Peterson (16) during a game between the Lehi Pioneers and the Pleasant Grove Vikings held at Lehi High School on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Each week the Daily Herald will rank the top five prep volleyball teams in the Utah Valley:

1. Pleasant Grove (5-0)Vikings stunned Copper Hills 3-0 on Grizzlies home floor last week.

2. Lone Peak (3-0)Knights ready for Region 4 battles, opens with Westlake on Thursday.

3. Mountain View (7-3)Difficult preseason schedule paying off for Bruins.

4. American Fork (10-1)Cavemen have won 10 straight matches since opening with loss to Mountain View.

5. Salem Hills (10-3)Park City brought Skyhawks back to earth.

Follow Darnell Dickson on Twitter @darnellwrites or e-mail him at ddickson@heraldextra.com.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!