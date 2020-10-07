The Cedar Valley boys golf team knew that it would be tough to challenge some of the powerhouse teams in Class 4A for the 2020 state title but the Aviators came out determined to give it their best shot.
On the first day of action in the 4A tournament at Meadowbrook golf course in Taylorsville on Wednesday, Cedar Valley put together a solid round to come in fourth with a score of 307 (19-over-par)
Leading the way for the Aviators is senior Tristan McKinney, who fired a 71 (1-under-par) to put himself in a tie for fifth. He sits four strokes behind Crimson Cliffs senior Luke Schone, who leads the field with a 67 (5-under-par).
McKinney had a few ups and downs during his round as he tallied three birdies on his first 10 holes but gave those strokes back with three bogeys. He capped his round with a birdie on his final hole, the par-5 Hole No. 9, to stay within striking distance in the medalist competition.
Cedar Valley also got counting scores from junior Landon Dunn (73, 1-over-par), sophomore Mason Whiting (81, 9-over-par) and senior Anthony Price (82, 10-over-par).
Crimson Cliffs leads the team competition by 24 strokes over second-place Desert Hills.
The Aviators and the rest of the 4A golfers who made the cut will conclude the tournament with the second round at Meadowbrook golf course in Taylorsville starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Football games canceled
Thursday's Region 10 football game at Mountain View between the Bruins and Cedar Valley has been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions at Mountain View.
Orem already had Thursday's Region 7 home game against Mountain Ridge canceled for the same reason but was hoping to find a replacement game.
4A, 3A girls soccer brackets set
Utah Valley girls soccer teams who compete in the 4A and 3A classifications found out where they would be slotted in their respective state tournaments on Wednesday.
In the 4A ranks, Cedar Valley secured the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 seed Sky View in their first game (officially a second-round matchup) in Eagle Mountain on Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.
The winner of the Aviator/Bobcat matchup will head to Ogden to take on the top-seeded defending champs on Oct. 17.
In Class 3A, Maeser Prep ended up as the No. 12 seed and will get a first round bye before the Lions head on the road to take on No. 5-seed Richfield on Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.
ALA was slotted at the No. 17 seed and will play at No. 16 Grand County on Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. with the winner playing at No. 1-seed Manti on Oct. 14.