Drivers on Cedar Fort Road heading through Eagle Mountain may barely glance at the grassy field and oval track that now sits just west of Rockwell Charter High School.
But for the Marshalls, having that new facility is monumental.
“We’re excited to be able to get our students back outside, into the sunshine,” Rockwell director Misty De Farias said after Thursday’s ribbon-cutting at Beck Field. “The facility looks awesome.”
The field is named after Darren Beck, who was the director of the charter school from 20012-20. He was instrumental in helping the field get built, which was a process that took a long time.
“Originally when they made plans for the school that opened in 2008, this area was supposed to be developed into a field,” De Farias said. “But due to lack of funding, they weren’t able to do it.”
The idea had come up since then but De Farias said the school began pushing to make it happen five or six years ago.
“A perfect time came for us to re-bond our school and look at changing who our bond holders were,” De Farias said. “As we were able to do that, we asked for the money to be able to build the field. It energized everyone.”
It wasn’t all smooth sailing, however, as the plans didn’t always come together as Rockwell wanted them to. Everything finally got set and the field was built in the last year.
Although Rockwell (which is planning on an enrollment of 350 in grades 7-12 in 2020-21) doesn’t currently have football, soccer or cross country teams, the facility will make a big difference for track and field and for conditioning efforts for the school’s basketball, baseball and softball programs.
“We already have track competitions that we are planning on doing at the end of the school year,” De Farias said. “We are excited for that. Our basketball coach is excited to have a place to do some running.”
The rest of the school also has big plans for the field and track areas.
“Our PE teachers are ecstatic to be able to get out of the gym and be able to have something outside for the students,” De Farias said. “Our student body officers want to do a dance up here. It’s really opening what we can do.”
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was also a yearbook party for the Marshall students and De Farias said it was great to be able to have closure to the 2019-20 school year.
“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our yearbooks were postponed in coming,” De Farias said. “We just got them in Wednesday. It’s nice to be able to bring everyone back from last year since we haven’t seen anyone since March except the seniors, who we saw at graduation.”
She also sees this as a chance to show the Rockwell community that it is excited for the future.
“We don’t know what is going to happen next year but we’re excited to see what will happen,” De Farias said. “And we miss everyone, miss seeing each other. We may not know what is happening but this shows that we are going to do it together. We are family and that’s why we miss each other so much.”