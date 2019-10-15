Soccer is a team sport. Many times, it's not just one player that can win or lose a game.
For the American Fork Cavemen, it took a team effort to beat Westlake on Thursday.
Four different Cavemen scored goals to lead American Fork past Westlake 5-1 in the second round of the state 6A girls soccer tournament.
"We're finally playing our soccer," American Fork head coach Derek Dunn said. "We're finally where were need to be. To be where we need to be right now in the playoffs is amazing."
American Fork controlled the game from early on, but it was clear the Cavemen weren't executing with precision and were playing with some nerves.
"It's always nice to get the first one done and moved on," Dunn said. "It doesn't matter who you play or what seed you are. It's always rough in the first half to get those jitters out."
Jordyn Roth netted the game's first goal less than five minutes into the match on a shot from the top of the box. American Fork pushed its lead to 2-0 when Janessa Johnson caught the Westlake keeper out of position and chipped the ball over her head from 30 yards out.
Westlake didn't fold though, and the Thunder capitalized before halftime on a Cavemen mistake as Thunder forward Ava Quist gained possession and managed to loft the ball past the outstretched hand of the American Fork keeper and cut the Cavemen lead to 2-1.
"When our captains say let's go, the young kids know," Dunn said. "A coach can say whatever they want at halftime and sometimes it inspires kids, but when the captains step up and speak everyone listens."
In the second half it was all Cavemen. American Fork's leading goal scorer, Addie Gardner, and sophomore, AJ Stromberg, netted goals for the region 4 champions in addition to Roth's penalty kick.
"Our midfield played really well today," Dunn said. "Each kid has individually had a good game. but collectively as a middle we haven't really stepped up until today. They took it up on themselves and really did a good job today."
It was the third time the familiar region foes faced off against one another, and the result remained consistent with the previous two games. The Cavemen outscored the Thunder by a combined score of 11-2 in the three matchups this season.
American Fork, the overall No. 2 seed in the tournament, will host a quarterfinal matchup with Bingham on Thursday.