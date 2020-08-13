Much has changed for the Mountain View volleyball team in 2020 but the Bruins, who won the 2019 5A state championship, opened the new season just as they finished the old one – with a victory.
Playing in front of a crowd all wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Mountain View topped American Fork 3-1 (25-27, 25-20,25-20,25-21) on Thursday at Bruin Gym, utilizing a strong service game from senior Dresden Collings and some timely blocks and kills from middles Mia Lee and Julia Cavalcanti. After losing Set 1, the Bruins won the next three in a good battle with the 6A Cavemen.
“We knew it was going to be a really tough match because we played American Fork in July at their gym in a summer scrimmage,” said new Mountain View coach Dave Neeley. “It was the best of three and we won in three. We knew they were good. We knew they had a really good defense and they did tonight for sure. They got a lot of digs on our hitters.
“The mentality we have is just to keep attacking and don’t get timid. We tipped a lot in the first set. We stopped doing that and swung hard. Our middle blockers (Lee and Cavalcanti) were amazing tonight.”
Mountain View is without the services of Daily Herald Valley Player of the Year Mia Wesley, who will play at the University of Portland when the coronavirus lessens. Neely stepped in this spring for Jaicee Roden, who took the head coaching job at Ridgeline.
Mountain View took a 20-17 lead in Set 1 when Allyah Tokelau scored three times in a 5-1 run, including an ace serve. But American Fork rallied at took a 24-22 lead after an ace from Hannah Smith and a kill by Maya Deitz. The Cavemen served for the match but the home team got two big plays from Lee – a kill and a block – to tie the score at 24. Tokelau scored after a long rally to push Mountain View to set point at 25-24, but the Bruins couldn’t capitalize and the set went on.
With American Fork leading 26-25, Elle Vincent place a free ball near the back line for the winner and the Cavemen took a 1-0 lead in the match.
Mountain View evened up the match at 1-1 by winning Set 2, breaking open a close battle by scoring the final seven points. Collings was serving for six of those points, which included a tandem block from Tokelau and Cavalcanti. At set point, Collings served up her second ace of the run for a 25-20 victory.
Neeley started Collings at the service line to begin Set 3 to great effect as Mountain View jumped out to a 7-0 lead and was never caught.
Collings ended up scoring 18 points from the service line in the match.
“I just go to the back line really confident,” Collings said. “I take my time and exhale, making sure everything is calm and controlled. I try to have a good toss and make sure my arm is lined up. I focus on contact where I want it and visualize. And it goes.”
American Fork did make it interesting and closed to within three points at 18-15 but the Bruins finished things off at 25-20 on a kill from Cavalcanti to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
Set 4 was close the whole way but Mountain View prevailed to win 25-23 on a kill by Tokelau, taking the match 3-1.
“We have a good balance of older experience and younger experience,” Neeley said. “I think their success from last year gives them the confidence they need. We have a very tough preseason. We’re playing four 6A teams including Pleasant Grove in a couple of weeks.”
Lee finished with 13 kills and four blocks for Mountain View and Tokelau finished with 11 kills and four blocks. Cavalcanti added eight kills and four blocks.
The Bruins (1-0) play next Tuesday at Corner Canyon. American Fork (0-1) will host Bingham, also next Tuesday.