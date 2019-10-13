Provo football at Salem Hills 2
Provo senior Ryan Harward runs the football during the 30-26 Bulldog win at Salem Hills on Oct. 4, 2019.

 Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald

Here’s a look at our Top 5 football teams in the valley after Week 8:

1. Provo (7-2, 5-0)

Bulldogs have won five of six games to move to the top spot

2. Salem Hills (8-1, 4-1)

Luke Clawson played the hero with a late 44-yard field goal to beat Wasatch 

3. American Fork (6-3, 3-1)

Devin Downing had two long TD receptions (85 and 57 yards) as Cavemen edged Lone Peak

4. Skyridge (6-2, 2-2)

Falcons no match for top-ranked Corner Canyon and gave up 42 points in second quarter

5. Orem (5-3, 4-0)

Noah Sewell with 45-yard TD run and 45-yard interception return for score in big win over Mountain Ridge

Follow Darnell Dickson on Twitter @darnellwrites or e-mail him at ddickson@heraldextra.com.

