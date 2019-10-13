Here’s a look at our Top 5 football teams in the valley after Week 8:
1. Provo (7-2, 5-0)
Bulldogs have won five of six games to move to the top spot
2. Salem Hills (8-1, 4-1)
Luke Clawson played the hero with a late 44-yard field goal to beat Wasatch
3. American Fork (6-3, 3-1)
Devin Downing had two long TD receptions (85 and 57 yards) as Cavemen edged Lone Peak
4. Skyridge (6-2, 2-2)
Falcons no match for top-ranked Corner Canyon and gave up 42 points in second quarter
5. Orem (5-3, 4-0)
Noah Sewell with 45-yard TD run and 45-yard interception return for score in big win over Mountain Ridge