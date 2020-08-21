Following in the footsteps of greatness is a challenge Kim Hawkey and Dave Neeley are not afraid to face.
It was a banner year for Utah Valley prep volleyball in 2019, with Pleasant Grove claiming the Class 6A title and Mountain View earning the Class 5A crown. Both championship coaches left their positions at the end of the season, with PG’s Allyce Jones stepping away to spend more time with her young family and MV’s Jaicee Roden taking a new job coaching at Ridgeline in northern Utah.
Hawkey takes over at Pleasant Grove where the program has been consistently excellent for years. The Vikings have won seven state volleyball championships since 2001 and, amazingly, have played in the state title match in eight consecutive seasons.
That’s a legacy Hawkey is familiar with: She starred for the Vikings (as Kimberly Dahl) and was the Daily Herald Offensive Player of the Year in 2010, logging 331 kills. She went on to play at BYU and coached high school volleyball in Nevada before returning to Utah.
“This is a top program and so there are a lot of expectations,” Hawkey said. “These girls, the team, they all know how to win. They know what is expected of them and they just play to win every single day. It’s in their culture and in their blood to do that.”
Like all high school teams, the Vikings were dealing with the effects of the coronavirus this spring and summer while they got to know their new coach. Hawkey said the transition went smoothly.
“I think the girls are so awesome,” she said. “Allyce has created such a great culture with them. They are so trained and such good girls. They were really inviting to me and just excited to be playing again.”
PG senior Mia Peterson said Hawkey’s positive attitude has been a big plus for the Vikings.
“She’s super uplifting and that’s really good with our confidence,” Peterson said. “It’s awesome to have her positivity uplifting us.”
Mountain View won its first state volleyball title since 1982 last season and is dealing with the loss of Valley Player of the Year Mia Wesley, who graduated and signed to play with the University of Portland.
Neeley inherits a program that has experienced success outside of winning the state title last fall. The past two summers, the Bruins have won the state outdoor sand volleyball title as well.
So the expectations are still high.
“I think it’s exciting more than nerve wracking,” Neeley said. “I never saw her (Wesley) play and I’m sure she was great. But this team is just as good as I would imagine. Our freshmen from last year are older, bigger and stronger. Then we have some really good seniors. There’s a good balance of older experience and younger experience and I think their success from last year gives them the confidence they need.”
Neeley is a BYU graduate who previously coached high school volleyball in southern California for eight years. He’s spent the past five seasons as a volunteer women’s volleyball assistant at Arizona State, Saint Mary’s and Utah Valley.
On a recommendation from the BYU women’s volleyball coaching staff – which includes Neeley’s brother, Johnny – Mountain View assistant athletic director Chad Blevens contacted Dave Neeley for an interview and hired him right after Memorial Day in May.
“It’s been great and also super different,” Mountain View senior Dresden Collings said. “Dave just kind of goes with the flow and lets us do our own thing. It’s good. We’ve gotten closer and the team is just having more fun this season.”
CLASS 6A PREVIEW Pleasant Grove rolled through the 2019 Class 6A tournament, sweeping Weber, Bingham and Fremont before taking down No. 1 seed Copper Hills 3-1 in the championship match. Emotional leader Bryton Bishop and setter Abbie Miller were key components to last year’s title team but both have graduated. Plenty of talent returns for Hawkey, though. As a junior, outside hitter Mia Peterson had 357 kills and fired off 38 service aces. Middle blocker Heather Hamson (88 blocks) also returns along with Kelli Jo Burgess (78 blocks) and versatile libero Chloie Brinton (440 digs), who now moves to setter.
Lone Peak, which won three straight state titles before falling in the semifinals last year, will definitely be part of the 6A championship race based on the return of All-Valley Offensive MVP Lauren Jardine (431 kills, 5.2 per set). The Knights are looking for a new setter because Gabby Haws graduated. Middle blocker Kinley Swan (98 blocks) and libero Grace Evans (357 digs) are key returning players. Reed Carlson always has a lot of talent in the Lone Peak gym and the Knights will be set on redeeming themselves.
Skyridge figures to be a challenger as well behind one of the state’s top coaches in Deanna Meyer. Rose Moore (191 kills), Annie Taylor (159 kills) and Caitlin Rupp (55 blocks) are a good core to build around. American Fork has a good core of returning players including Hannah Smith, Elle Vincent, libero Lindsey Palmer and Avery Hale.
Copper Hills, the No. 1 seed heading into last year’s 6A state tournament, should be strong again this season with the return of All-State sisters Asiah and Aliyah Sopoaga. Fremont brings back middle blocker Maggie Mendelson, who hit .387 and was first-team All-State as a freshman. Corner Canyon is an up-and-coming team with senior outside hitters Brooklyn Leggett and Baylee Bodily leading the way.
CLASS 5A PREVIEWMountain View defeated Timpanogos, Maple Mountain, Lehi and Farmington to win the 5A title in 2019. Sophomore middle blocker Mia Lee is a budding star and sophomores Kaylin Scott, Brielle Miller and Lucy Perez were key components of last year’s state title.
The Bruins will be challenged in Region 7 Lehi and Timpview. The Pioneers have one of the state’s top returning players in junior Avery Shewell, who had 446 kills (4.6 per set) last season and Lehi to a third-place finish in 5A. Timpview was also very young last season and returns super sophomores Silina Damuni and Taliah Lee.
Salem Hills should be the favorite in Region 8. The Skyhawks’ top two hitters – Ryen Bradshaw and Taylor Snow – return for their senior seasons and will be joined by talented sophomore Tessa Treanor.
Park City will be a challenger in 5A behind senior outside hitter Brookelynn Sapp, senior setter Maya Lopransri and senior middle Hayden Goodman, who were selected All-State in 2019. Skyline should also a team to watch with senior outside hitter Julia Olds and junior middle Olivia Gloeckner returning for the Eagles.