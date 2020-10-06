Lone Peak at Pleasant Grove volleyball 21
Lone Peak libero Grace Evans (2) celebrates a point during a game between the Pleasant Grove Vikings and the Lone Peak Knights held at Pleasant Grove High School on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best volleyball teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. Lone Peak (11-0, 3-0 Region 4)

Lauren Jardine totaled 27 kills in big five-set win vs. PG.

2. Pleasant Grove (13-2, 2-1 Region 4)

Vikings gave Lone Peak their best shot.

3. American Fork (16-4, 2-2 Region 4)

Cavemen have one of the state’s best defenses.

4. Salem Hills (14-3, 8-1 Region 8)

Skyhawks primed for run in state tournament.

5. Mountain View (9-3, 2-0 Region 7)

Bruins have big match against Timpview this week.

