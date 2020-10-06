Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best volleyball teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Lone Peak (11-0, 3-0 Region 4)
Lauren Jardine totaled 27 kills in big five-set win vs. PG.
2. Pleasant Grove (13-2, 2-1 Region 4)
Vikings gave Lone Peak their best shot.
3. American Fork (16-4, 2-2 Region 4)
Cavemen have one of the state’s best defenses.
4. Salem Hills (14-3, 8-1 Region 8)
Skyhawks primed for run in state tournament.
5. Mountain View (9-3, 2-0 Region 7)
Bruins have big match against Timpview this week.