Here’s a look at our Top 5 football teams in the valley after Week 6:
1. Skyridge (5-0, 1-0)
Falcons QB Emmett Call accounted for four TD’s in win vs. American Fork
2. Lone Peak (5-1, 1-0)
Trowbridge made big plays vs. Westlake, Knights collide with Corner Canyon this week
3. Salem Hills (6-0, 2-0)
Best start in school history continues, Skyhawks travel to Springville on Friday
4. Pleasant Grove (5-1, 0-1)
Vikings fell behind early and couldn’t stop top-ranked Corner Canyon
5. (tie) Mountain View (6-0, 3-0)
Bruins QB Duce Anderson with 3 pass TD’s, 1 rush score in big win over Ben Lomond
5 (tie). Lehi (5-1, 1-0)
High-scoring Pioneers have won five straight since losing to American Fork in Week 1