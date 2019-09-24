American Fork Skyridge
Skyridge celebrates a touchdown by quarterback Emmett Call (12) during a football game against American Fork, in American Fork on Friday, September 20, 2019.

 Andrew Devey, Special to the Daily Herald

Here’s a look at our Top 5 football teams in the valley after Week 6:

1. Skyridge (5-0, 1-0)

Falcons QB Emmett Call accounted for four TD’s in win vs. American Fork

2. Lone Peak (5-1, 1-0)

Trowbridge made big plays vs. Westlake, Knights collide with Corner Canyon this week

3. Salem Hills (6-0, 2-0)

Best start in school history continues, Skyhawks travel to Springville on Friday

4. Pleasant Grove (5-1, 0-1)

Vikings fell behind early and couldn’t stop top-ranked Corner Canyon

5. (tie) Mountain View (6-0, 3-0)

Bruins QB Duce Anderson with 3 pass TD’s, 1 rush score in big win over Ben Lomond

5 (tie). Lehi (5-1, 1-0)

High-scoring Pioneers have won five straight since losing to American Fork in Week 1

