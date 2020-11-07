After Saturday’s tense victory over Copper Hills in the Class 6A state volleyball finals, Lone Peak junior KJ Burgess was told her coach, Reed Carlson, had said the Knights were so dedicated they would probably working hard back in the gym on Monday.
“What?” Burgess asked incredulously. “I hope not. My body needs a break.”
Burgess and the rest of her Lone Peak teammates definitely earned a couple of days rest, avenging last year’s semifinal loss with a 3-1 (25-18, 20-25, 25-18, 25-23) victory at Hillcrest High School in Midvale over an athletic, scrappy Copper Hills team that had lost just once during the regular season.
“It feels absolutely amazing,” said senior Lauren Jardine, who led the Knights (29-2) with 17 kills. “I feel so grateful to have played with my family the past two years. I wouldn’t have changed it for the world. I feel like we all came in prepared. We all wanted this so bad and we all wanted to play for each other as a team because we love each other so much.”
Jardine – who is graduating in December and will play for Wisconsin in the Big Ten – was spectacular as always but had plenty of help from a relentless middle attack. Juniors KJ Burgess and Kinley Swan made the most of their height advantage over the Grizzlies. Burgess had eight kills, two solo blocks and four block assists and Swan contributed 10 kills and four block assists.
“We tried to run it fast enough to where if they (Copper Hills) didn’t commit we would get an easy kill and that happened,” Carlson said. “So many times, if they are not committing to our middles they have to think about Annie (Taylor) or Zoey (Burgess) or Lauren or Emeline (Hudson) and they are all hitting really well right now.
“The heart and soul of our offense is the speed of our middles and putting pressure on the other team. Those guys (Copper Hills) are so good defensively but I think we ran it fast enough to give them trouble. It was beautiful execution by those girls. That was the match where we needed it to be right and it was right.”
KJ Burgess – the daughter of BYU men’s basketball assistant coach Chris Burgess – is a junior who has committed to the University of Utah.
“We’ve been having this conversation with KJ all year that she’s the biggest cat in the jungle,” Carlson said. “She’s so superior physically and dominant and is such a strong mental athlete, so to get her to believe in herself like that when she’s really not that way … She’s kind of quiet and reserved. To have that come out on the volleyball court was huge.”
After splitting the first two sets, Lone Peak jumped out to a 15-5 lead in Set 3 as Swan, KJ Burgess and Jardine peppered the Copper Hills defense with kills. The Knights won Set 3 25-18 and the fourth set was tied at 22 on a kill from the Grizzlies' Pricilla (Baby) Moleni before Lone Peak pushed to the finish. Taylor smashed back-to-back kills to get to match point at 24-22. Elle Hutchings scored for Copper Hills to make it 24-23 but Jardine finished it off with a shot too hard to handle and the Knights earned their fourth state title in the past five seasons.
“It honestly is the best feeling in the entire world,” Lone Peak libero Grace Evans said. “I don’t think ever I’ve felt anything better. I was on varsity team for my freshman and sophomore year when we won it and this is by far the best feeling ever.”
Carlson – whose only state tournament loss since taking over the program in 2016 was to Copper Hills last season – said he and his team truly appreciated the opportunity to play volleyball during the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“For these girls to put themselves aside to be selfless in their efforts every day, for me that’s the most amazing thing because it takes selfless volleyball to win championships,” he said. “The selflessness of this team is such a beautiful thing. It’s what makes coaching them so easy.”
Copper Hills (31-2), behind the wonderfully talented and athletic Sopoaga sisters (Asiah and Aliyah), finished the past two years with an overall record of 60-5 and championship losses to Pleasant Grove (2019) and Lone Peak.