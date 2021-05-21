The Maple Mountain boys soccer team had moments of indecision defensively, didn't consistently connect passes through the midfield and were forced to scramble for much of Friday's 5A quarterfinal game against Farmington in Spanish Fork.
The Golden Eagle finishes and saves by junior keeper Isaac Northcutt, however, were absolute gorgeous.
Maple Mountain put in a trio of classic goals to build a huge lead, then Northcutt made some brilliant saves at the other end to keep the Phoenix from rallying as the Golden Eagles secured the 3-1 win.
"These are two really good teams," Maple Mountain head coach Larry Cullum said. "They're very physical and defensive oriented. I'm proud of our guys. They did what they had to do. We got the finishes when we could and we held on for dear life at the end."
The Golden Eagles had a tough time creating a high volume of chances but what they lacked in quantity, they made up for in quality.
Maple Mountain senior forward started the scoring in the 16th minute when he won the ball deep in Farmington territory, then turned and lofted a gorgeous lob over the outstretched arms of the Phoenix keeper and into the net.
Twenty minutes later, the Golden Eagles doubled the lead when junior defender Rylin Jones raced down the left side and sent a high cross toward the far post. Maple Mountain senior forward Brian Bess came swooping in to redirect the ball back on frame and across the line for the 2-0 lead.
The home team scored its final goal early in the second half when senior midfielder Addison Allen took a free kick just outside the box on the left side of the field and got it to skip perfectly off the turf and in.
"The third one was nice to see," Cullum said. "When you're up 2-0 and you get that third goal, it helps you just kind of breathe a little bit. In soccer, 2-0 is one of the scariest leads to have, especially at halftime. I can tell you in all my years of coaching, I've lost as many as I've won when I've been up 2-0. It's very nice to get that third one, to kind of breathe a little bit."
Northcutt said watching the Maple Mountain offense have that success from his spot at the back end of the field was thrilling.
"I just love these guys," Northcutt said. "When they score, it's my second-favorite thing in the world next to making a big save. I'm just so excited knowing that as a team, we are all unified in one thing. It means the world to see one of these guys score. It's amazing."
There was still a lot of time on the clock, however, and the Phoenix had nothing to lose at that point. They put tremendous pressure on Northcutt and the Golden Eagle defense for the rest of the game.
"Being in that situation makes me think of a song I like," Northcutt said. "This is my passion. This is my favorite thing to do. It's what I want to do after high school. It is everything to me. When I see guys coming at me, not only am I nervous but I'm in my zone and I'm ready because it's just incredible. I know that I'm safe because I got my amazing defenders in front of me."
Farmington's pressure did result in a penalty kick when a shot struck the hand of a Maple Mountain defender and although Northcutt guessed right, the shot bounced in.
From that point on, however, Northcutt was up for every challenge.
"Isaac had probably his best game as a keeper for us this year," Cullum said. "He was making quality plays. They were doing a good job of putting tough balls in there and crashing the net. He was going up there and getting them. He is a tough kid. He's strong. He definitely stepped up today and earned that victory for us."
With the win, the Golden Eagles advance to the 5A semifinals, where they will play No. 3 seed Brighton.
"This is my third year on varsity as a junior," Northcutt said. "This means everything. I've never come this far, and it's so exciting. I cannot wait and hopefully we make it to the final as well."
Cullum said that it's gratifying to see his squad coming together after facing some tough times earlier in the year.
"They stepped up and started believing each other," Cullum said. "They started working with each other and bought into our identity as a team. They went out against tough competition and proved that it would work. There's a belief in all the players on the squad that if they help each other and they work together, that they're going to get results like this."
Maple Mountain will face the Bengals in the semifinals at Herriman High School in Herriman on May 25 with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m.