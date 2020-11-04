For Orem, it was simply too much Ryen Bradshaw, Taylor Snow and Tessa Treanor.
For Salem Hills, it just the right amount.
The No. 3 seed Skyhawks swept the No. 19 Tigers 25-12, 25-12, 25-22 on Wednesday in the second round of the Class 5A Tournament as Bradshaw (15 kills), Snow (10 kills, three blocks) and Treanor (11 kills) took turns terminating for points.
Bradshaw hit .500, Snow .769 and Treanor .409 as setter Brinley Hardy (29 assists) ran the offense efficiently.
“We’re super excited,” Bradshaw said. “I feel like we played really well tonight. We stepped it up. We’ve been working hard the last couple days to fine tune everything. I think we did that and we just played super clean.”
Salem Hills (23-5) dominated the first two sets. Snow blocked an Orem swing for a point and then blasted a kill on the slide attack for an early 9-2 Skyhawks lead. Bradshaw powered the ball to the floor for back-to-back kills and teamed up with Macy Morley for a block and 14-3 advantage.
Orem rallied briefly, getting an ace from Aubrey Nielsen in a 5-0 run to cut the deficit to 14-8. Salem Hills recovered quickly and sped to the finish. Hardy fed Snow for a middle kill at set point and the Skyhawks finished with a 25-12 win.
Nielsen and Tori Hollingshead started warming up in Set 2 for Orem. A Nielson kill brought the Tigers to within two (8-6) and Hollingshead’s attack and score made it 13-9. But that’s when the offense dried up for Orem and Salem Hills pulled away with a 7-0 run. A Bradshaw kill pushed the score to 24-12 and Snow’s attack found the floor for the Set 2 win.
“We have a really nice variety of hitters than can take pressure off one side or the other if needed,” Salem Hills coach Kathy Treanor said. “Ryen and Taylor are a good combination, for sure.”
The third set was the most competitive as Orem’s top hitter, Sammie Blackett, finally got untracked. The freshman outside hitter had six kills in Set 3 as the Tigers (12-16) stayed right on the Skyhawks’ heels. Kasidy Blumenthal registered a kill to tie the set at 18-all and later took her attack off the Salem Hills block for the Tigers first lead in the match at 20-19.
The Skyhawks regained control by scoring the next five points. A long rally, punctuated by some hustling Salem Hills defense, ending in an error for Orem and the home team took a 23-20 lead. A tandem block by Morley and Sydney Hansen pushed the Skyhawks to match point at 24-20. A few points later, Tessa Treanor went off the block for the 25-22 victory and the sweep.
“We had tough serving and we tried to pinpoint No. 13 (Blackett), their big hitter,” Kathy Treanor said. “Sometimes if you get them passing a lot they lose focus on hitting. She’s a great passer, too, and she came back, just like any great athlete. I knew they would have a good comeback because they are a good team.”
Salem Hills will host a quarterfinal match on Thursday against Region 8 foe Park City, the No. 6 seed. The Miners swept No. 11 Mountain Ridge 3-0 in the second round.
During the region season, Park City earned a pair of five-set victories against Salem Hills.
“We’re so excited to go after them again,” Bradshaw said. “We really want to get them this time and we’re really pumped to play them.”