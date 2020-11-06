The Pleasant Grove Vikings have been a particularly troublesome thorn in the side of the Copper Hills volleyball team.
Last year PG topped the Grizzlies 3-1 in the 6A title match, and earlier this season, the Vikings gave Copper Hills its only regular-season loss for the second straight year – a 3-0 sweep on the Grizzlies home floor back in September.
In Friday’s first Class 6A State Tournament semifinal, Pleasant Grove came out on fire but a rousing comeback by Copper Hills left the Vikings repeat dreams burning in a funeral pyre, finishing off a 12-25, 14-25, 26-24, 25-22, 16-14 victory.
Pleasant Grove won the first two sets easily, but the Grizzlies responded with wins in Set 3 and 4 to force a fifth set.
Vikings’ libero Avery Fowler served three straight aces to give PG a 9-4 lead in the fifth set and it was 12-7 after a Copper Hills hitting error. But once again, the Grizzlies rallied and scored seven straight to take a 14-12 lead to get to match point. A huge block from Heather Hamson and Chloie Brinton helped PG tie the score at 14-14. Copper Hills star Asiah Sopoaga tooled her hit off the block to get to match point again and Ellie Hutchings’ kill set off a mad celebration for Copper Hills and its fans.
“Copper Hills is a good team,” PG coach Kimberly Hawkey said. “They have heart and they are really scrappy. Hats off to them. It sucks (to lose), but they are a classy team.”
Pleasant Grove (27-4) won the first two sets in dominating fashion (25-12, 25-14) and appeared to be well on its way to another sweep. The Vikings block and defense behind that block seemed to have an answer for everything the Grizzlies threw at them. PG kept Sopoaga, Copper Hills’ leading hitter, held down but the Grizzlies found other answers with Pricilla Moleni and Lolohea Fonua, who both started to find holes in the Vikings blocking scheme.
“I think Copper Hills just started passing better on serve receive and that allowed them to get into system more,” Hawkey said. “The girls are so thankful that we get this opportunity to play because there is so much going on right now. For them to get to come and play, that’s awesome.”
The Vikings will say goodbye to three talented seniors, including leading hitter Mia Peterson, middle blocker Heather Hamson and Brinton.
“We can learn a lot from losing,” said Hawkey, who completed her first year as head coach. “Of course we had high expectations going into this season but I’m so proud of these girls. They are all just super commendable and very, very good girls. I’m proud of them and all they achieved this year.”