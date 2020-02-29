Eight seniors.
Both Springville head boys basketball coach Justin Snell and Timpview head coach Kevin Santiago pointed to that as being the major difference in Saturday's 5A state championship at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
The Red Devils had eight seniors, all of whom played key roles for Springville.
Timpview, on the other hand, had none -- and the coaches agreed that it tilted things in favor of the Red Devils.
"We talked in every timeout to stay focused and stay together," Snell said. "Timpview still has one more year but this was it for our seniors. This is a group that has been playing together for a long time."
Santiago said: "They are a heck of a team. When you get seven or eight seniors, it's a little mental edge over our juniors."
Springville built a big first-half lead and the Thunderbirds couldn't ever find a way to even things up again as the Red Devils always had an answer. The result was a 66-53 Springville victory, giving the Red Devils their second state title in four years.
"It feels amazing," Springville senior guard Paul Terry said. "This is what we worked for our whole lives. It's so rewarding to finally have it. Timpview is a great team and we had the utmost respect for them, but we knew if we played our game than we were going to win. We just kept our poise."
There were two key sequences that determined the outcome of the game.
The first was the entire second quarter, since that was where the Red Devil seized control.
Springville led just 21-19 starting that period but the Red Devils held the talented Thunderbirds to just a pair of free throws as they built a 34-21 halftime advantage.
"Our defense was huge in the second quarter," Terry said. "We made sure we rebounded and we just played our game."
Snell said his team did a great job of stopping penetration and rebounding the ball during those eight minutes.
"We had four turnovers, so I felt like we could've stretched the lead more," Snell said. "We really focused on wanting to take away their penetration and holding them to one shot. That was the key in the second quarter."
Timpview wasn't going to just surrender an opportunity to win its first title since 2010 and came back determined to erase that deficit.
A 12-3 Thunderbird run late in the third quarter trimmed Springville's lead to just six points at 47-41 and Timpview had a couple of chances to narrow the gap.
But the key shots wouldn't fall for the T'Birds as it was Mortensen who drained a big corner 3-pointer to regain the momentum for the Red Devils.
"We talked all year that a game is a long game," Santiago said. "If you can put your mistakes behind you and begin again, you have a chance. I thought our kids did that in the third quarter and really came out and battled. I thought we had a chance but the ball didn't go in the hole."
Timpview wasn't able to get closer than eight points the rest of the way as Springville made just enough free throws to secure the win and the title.
Red Devil senior center Zach Visentin led a balanced scoring effort, tallying 16 points and 12 rebounds while Riggs put in 13 points and Terry added 12 points.
"That was a special game," Visentin said. "It felt amazing the whole game. We never let up. They got it close a couple of times but we just pushed and kept the lead. It was a team effort from everyone, especially the coaches."
Timpview got a double-double from junior forward Jake Wahlin (15 points, 11 rebounds) and 12 points from junior guard Coleman Ford.
Santiago said he was thrilled with what his team accomplished in the 2019-20 season.
"We had an unbelievable year," Santiago said. "We had a great run in beginning of the year where the kids almost felt invincible. Down the stretch we played really well. We gave it a great run and I'm really proud of these guys. It's not easy to get to the state championship game. To get here, kudos to our guys. They are a great group of kids."
But Saturday's big celebration belonged to the experience and cohesion of Springville.
"We've got eight seniors and this is what eight seniors can do," Riggs said. "Timpview is a heck of a team but they are all juniors. We had that little bit of grit. This is what we worked for. Since the beginning of the year, we talked about being here. A state championship is what happens."
Snell said each of his eight seniors filled vital roles for the success of the team, even though they had to share the spotlight:
"Paul Terry, for me, is the best point guard in the state," Snell said. "He controls the game, he hits the guys when he is supposed to and scores enough to keep everyone honest.
"Austin Mortensen is our energy guy, who is going to go full go no matter what and come up with that lose ball when you need it.
"Payton Murphy was in the hardest situation because he started every game last year and had to accept a lesser role -- but he did it and what he brings is huge. He brings physicality and rebounding this group desperately needed.
"Landon Haslem is a fantastic shooter who has no lack of confidence. He could airball six shots but he is still shooting the next one and knows it is going in.
"Cooper Riggs is probably our most improved player because he worked so hard. He is the guy who barely comes off the floor and is one of our leading scorers.
"Zack Visentin has worked extremely hard to be where he is at. When he came, he wasn't the best player. To his credit, he put his head down and just worked and worked and worked.
"Tyler Biddison is a fantastic shooter and for any other program would get a lot more minutes than he got. But he works as hard as anyone else. At 9 p.m. last night he called me and said, 'Coach, I need to get some shots up.' He did it again this morning.
"Dylan Thomas did so much for us. He just kept working and finding himself a spot. In the semifinal win over Woods Cross, he came in and got us a turnover, got us a bucket, got us an assist. His minutes that he gave us were huge."
In the end, all of the sacrifices and effort proved to be worth it as the Red Devils got to hoist the championship trophy.
"It was so relieving to win," Mortensen said. "I've had so much stress this week. It's hard to celebrate when you know you have another game to win but now that we're done, it's going to feel good to celebrate. We've grown so close to each other. It feels amazing to be here with this family."