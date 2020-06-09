High school baseball stepped into the spotlight last week with the exciting Last Chance Tournament that ended with some dramatic finishes.
This week, however, it’s time for Utah Valley high school boys soccer teams to make their own special memories.
“Everyone wants to play,” Skyridge head coach Jerry Preisendorf said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “That’s the fun things about it. They are excited. There is a different feel and they are just out to have fun. And that’s fine.”
Skyridge started with a pair of ties, tying Roy and FFC in the Pomp Division.
“Only juniors and seniors because when they are the ones who missed out,” Preisendorf said. “We got together last week to have three practices to get ready. We had two practices and then had our senior game on Thursday. Some of the players want to win and some are just happy to be there. It great to see it.”
Arguably the best early start for a Utah Valley team was Westlake’s performance on Tuesday as the Thunder knocked off Olympus, 3-1, in their first pool-play game in Pool C of the Pomp Division and are tied atop the standings.
Westlake will face Pleasant Grove on Wednesday and then take on Brighton on Thursday.
Pleasant Grove had a couple of tough outcomes in their first two games, falling 5-1 to Olympus and 2-1 to Brighton, but Ecalono said the numbers on the scoreboard aren’t nearly as important as seeing the athletes compete.
Timpview and Maple Mountain played an exciting game in Pool B of the Circumstance Division as each squad managed to find the back of the net three times. Neither could find a way to gain an advantage and the contest ended in a 3-3 tie.
The only other Utah Valley team to play in the Circumstance Division was Orem, who couldn’t stay with Riverton in a 3-0 loss.
The tournament had to deal with wet fields on Monday, which forced games to be rescheduled and the venue to be changed.
The Graduation Cup is a 28-team, two-bracket, World Cup-style tournament for high school boys soccer teams created in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which ended sanctioned spring sports in March only a few games into the season.
The tournament is scheduled to take place all week before ending with championship matches Saturday, June 13, at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington.