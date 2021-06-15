Here are the top boys soccer players in the Utah Valley area in 2021:

Player of the Year: Austin Wallace, Sr. F, Skyridge

The type of player every coach wants with his combination of toughness, athleticism, finishing ability (22 goals), vision (11 assists) and determination. He led the Falcons to the 6A title game and set the tone with his leadership and work ethic.

Offensive MVP: Seth Krommenhoek, Sr. F, Maple Mountain

A crucial focal point for the potent Golden Eagle attack as the ball always went through Krommenhoek. Even though he started on defense, his move to offense allowed Maple Mountain to surge down the stretch as he finished with 12 goals and three assists.

Defensive MVP: Luc Holdaway, Sr. D, Pleasant Grove

An incredible defender who always seemed to be in the right place to slow opposing offenses. Holdaway’s presence on the back line helped propel the Vikings to the Region 4 title but he also made a difference moving forward (7 goals).

Keeper of the Year: Elder Gutierrez, Sr. GK, Wasatch

Utilizing athleticism and a high soccer IQ, Gutierrez was a warrior between the pipes for the Wasps as they won the 5A championship. He played the angles at all times, requiring opponents to be perfect to get the ball in the net.

Coach of the Year: Jerry Preisendorf, Skyridge

Took a team in its first full year in Class 6A (after the 2020 season was cancelled) and guided them to the Class 6A state finals before losing in penalty kicks. He kept the Falcons focused while still providing opportunities for them to utilize their natural abilities.

2021 All-Valley Boys Soccer Team

(alphabetical order)

Parker Allen, Sr. GK, Westlake

Dynamic stopper who made numerous big-time saves, keeping the Thunder in games.

Braxton Bergholm, Sr. MF, Westlake

A versatile playmaker who proved he knew how to finish as well as set up his teammates (9 goals, 6 assists).

Brian Bess, Sr. F, Maple Mountain

Lightning-quick attacker who gave opposing defenses nightmares on his way to 10 goals and 9 assists.

Mark Bigelow, Sr. GK, Pleasant Grove

Key organizer and big-time presence in goal for the Vikings.

Teddy Chester, Sr. F, Pleasant Grove

Solid finisher who never stopped working, resulting in 6 goals and 6 assists.

Matt Conway, Sr. MF, Spanish Fork

Excellent presence up top for the Dons who put the ball in the net a lot (12 goals).

Taylor Dummar, Sr. F, Wasatch

A critical component for the talented Wasps who was always a threat (12 goals, 2 assists).

Clayton Ecalono, Jr. MF/F, Pleasant Grove

Gifted athlete who understands the game and was all over the field, tallying 6 goals and 7 assists.

Edgar Garcia, Sr. F, Wasatch

Incredible finisher who created opening for himself (14 goals) and also for his teammates (16 assists).

Sean Gutzman, Jr. GK, Provo

Confident stopper who faced some excellent offenses but still tallied six shutouts.

Ryan Hanley, Sr. MF, Wasatch

Fantastic facilitator who always seemed to know where to put the ball, notching 12 assists as well as five goals.

Seth James, Sr. D, Skyridge

Critical backline standout who kept the Falcons in position and often organized the attack from the back.

Eli Johnson, Sr. MF, Salem Hills

Impressive passer who drew attention but still found openings as he tallied 15 assists as well as three goals.

Christian Jones, Jr. F, Lehi

Excellent finisher who could score in a variety of ways as he finished with 10 goals and 1 assist.

Gabe Manning, Sr. F/MF Wasatch

All-around superstar who could score (6 goals), facilitate (12 assists) and even played defense.

Ian Nielson, Sr. MF, Skyridge

Amazing leader as well as an excellent playmaker (6 goals, 10 assists) who always put team success first.

Ammon Oyler, Sr. F, Timpview

Talented attacker who used his athleticism to break down defenders and put the ball in (11 goals, 1 assist).

Jackson Warden, Sr. F, Skyridge

Speedy finisher who had a knack for making big plays in key moments (9 goals, 3 assists).

Honorable Mention

American Fork: Dillon Childs, Owen Knecht, Michael McKendrick

ALA: Anthony Sunde, Manny Olivares, Aaron Cabreara

American Heritage: Jared Bowen, McKay Biesinger

Cedar Valley: Tyson Carter, DJ Gillespie, Elijah Holman

Freedom Prep: Alan Soto

Juab: Jake Peterson, Ryker Richards

Lehi: Yonelson Aitken, Timothy Roskelley, Rhett Anderson

Lone Peak: Nico White, Mason Coleman, Brenden Parker, Reed Dayton

Merit: Sandro Diaz, Samuel Berhe, JJ Hansen

Maple Mountain: Stefano Cia, Addison Allen, Kyler Mercado, Benny West, Isaac Northcutt

Maeser Prep: Alex Cannon, Caleb Johnson, Aidan Simmons, Matt Carr

Mountain View: Maximo Acuna, Warren Moses

Orem: Tyler Klein, Jaron Black

Payson: Victor Villatoro, Eduardo Cabrera

Pleasant Grove: Oscar Ortiz, Cole Memmott, Trenton Richardson, Matt Hadley

Provo: Jonathan Peralta, Nephi Rodriguez, James Allen, Carlos Rodriguez

Salem Hills: Brayden Thurgood, Angel Salas, Eli Simmons, Jose Nava

Skyridge: Cole Barker, Zachary Kauffman, Jaymin Fisher, Anders Houghton, Jacob Rollins

Spanish Fork: Enoch Pendleton, Davis Paxton, Jamison Barrett

Springville: Cristian Garcia, Carson Reilly

Timpanogos: Eli Donaldson, Luke Steggell, Dexter Gundersen

Timpview: Lance Taylor, Andrew Nixon, Bronx Thomas

Wasatch: Josh Jeppson, Carter Davis

Westlake: Drew Brown, Landon Huebner, Mason Bangerter

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

