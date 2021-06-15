Here are the top boys soccer players in the Utah Valley area in 2021:
Player of the Year: Austin Wallace, Sr. F, Skyridge
The type of player every coach wants with his combination of toughness, athleticism, finishing ability (22 goals), vision (11 assists) and determination. He led the Falcons to the 6A title game and set the tone with his leadership and work ethic.
Offensive MVP: Seth Krommenhoek, Sr. F, Maple Mountain
A crucial focal point for the potent Golden Eagle attack as the ball always went through Krommenhoek. Even though he started on defense, his move to offense allowed Maple Mountain to surge down the stretch as he finished with 12 goals and three assists.
Defensive MVP: Luc Holdaway, Sr. D, Pleasant Grove
An incredible defender who always seemed to be in the right place to slow opposing offenses. Holdaway’s presence on the back line helped propel the Vikings to the Region 4 title but he also made a difference moving forward (7 goals).
Keeper of the Year: Elder Gutierrez, Sr. GK, Wasatch
Utilizing athleticism and a high soccer IQ, Gutierrez was a warrior between the pipes for the Wasps as they won the 5A championship. He played the angles at all times, requiring opponents to be perfect to get the ball in the net.
Coach of the Year: Jerry Preisendorf, Skyridge
Took a team in its first full year in Class 6A (after the 2020 season was cancelled) and guided them to the Class 6A state finals before losing in penalty kicks. He kept the Falcons focused while still providing opportunities for them to utilize their natural abilities.
2021 All-Valley Boys Soccer Team
(alphabetical order)
Parker Allen, Sr. GK, Westlake
Dynamic stopper who made numerous big-time saves, keeping the Thunder in games.
Braxton Bergholm, Sr. MF, Westlake
A versatile playmaker who proved he knew how to finish as well as set up his teammates (9 goals, 6 assists).
Brian Bess, Sr. F, Maple Mountain
Lightning-quick attacker who gave opposing defenses nightmares on his way to 10 goals and 9 assists.
Mark Bigelow, Sr. GK, Pleasant Grove
Key organizer and big-time presence in goal for the Vikings.
Teddy Chester, Sr. F, Pleasant Grove
Solid finisher who never stopped working, resulting in 6 goals and 6 assists.
Matt Conway, Sr. MF, Spanish Fork
Excellent presence up top for the Dons who put the ball in the net a lot (12 goals).
Taylor Dummar, Sr. F, Wasatch
A critical component for the talented Wasps who was always a threat (12 goals, 2 assists).
Clayton Ecalono, Jr. MF/F, Pleasant Grove
Gifted athlete who understands the game and was all over the field, tallying 6 goals and 7 assists.
Edgar Garcia, Sr. F, Wasatch
Incredible finisher who created opening for himself (14 goals) and also for his teammates (16 assists).
Sean Gutzman, Jr. GK, Provo
Confident stopper who faced some excellent offenses but still tallied six shutouts.
Ryan Hanley, Sr. MF, Wasatch
Fantastic facilitator who always seemed to know where to put the ball, notching 12 assists as well as five goals.
Seth James, Sr. D, Skyridge
Critical backline standout who kept the Falcons in position and often organized the attack from the back.
Eli Johnson, Sr. MF, Salem Hills
Impressive passer who drew attention but still found openings as he tallied 15 assists as well as three goals.
Christian Jones, Jr. F, Lehi
Excellent finisher who could score in a variety of ways as he finished with 10 goals and 1 assist.
Gabe Manning, Sr. F/MF Wasatch
All-around superstar who could score (6 goals), facilitate (12 assists) and even played defense.
Ian Nielson, Sr. MF, Skyridge
Amazing leader as well as an excellent playmaker (6 goals, 10 assists) who always put team success first.
Ammon Oyler, Sr. F, Timpview
Talented attacker who used his athleticism to break down defenders and put the ball in (11 goals, 1 assist).
Jackson Warden, Sr. F, Skyridge
Speedy finisher who had a knack for making big plays in key moments (9 goals, 3 assists).
Honorable Mention
American Fork: Dillon Childs, Owen Knecht, Michael McKendrick
ALA: Anthony Sunde, Manny Olivares, Aaron Cabreara
American Heritage: Jared Bowen, McKay Biesinger
Cedar Valley: Tyson Carter, DJ Gillespie, Elijah Holman
Freedom Prep: Alan Soto
Juab: Jake Peterson, Ryker Richards
Lehi: Yonelson Aitken, Timothy Roskelley, Rhett Anderson
Lone Peak: Nico White, Mason Coleman, Brenden Parker, Reed Dayton
Merit: Sandro Diaz, Samuel Berhe, JJ Hansen
Maple Mountain: Stefano Cia, Addison Allen, Kyler Mercado, Benny West, Isaac Northcutt
Maeser Prep: Alex Cannon, Caleb Johnson, Aidan Simmons, Matt Carr
Mountain View: Maximo Acuna, Warren Moses
Orem: Tyler Klein, Jaron Black
Payson: Victor Villatoro, Eduardo Cabrera
Pleasant Grove: Oscar Ortiz, Cole Memmott, Trenton Richardson, Matt Hadley
Provo: Jonathan Peralta, Nephi Rodriguez, James Allen, Carlos Rodriguez
Salem Hills: Brayden Thurgood, Angel Salas, Eli Simmons, Jose Nava
Skyridge: Cole Barker, Zachary Kauffman, Jaymin Fisher, Anders Houghton, Jacob Rollins
Spanish Fork: Enoch Pendleton, Davis Paxton, Jamison Barrett
Springville: Cristian Garcia, Carson Reilly
Timpanogos: Eli Donaldson, Luke Steggell, Dexter Gundersen
Timpview: Lance Taylor, Andrew Nixon, Bronx Thomas
Wasatch: Josh Jeppson, Carter Davis
Westlake: Drew Brown, Landon Huebner, Mason Bangerter