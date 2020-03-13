On paper, the Cedar Valley and Ogden boys soccer teams are trending in two different directions this spring.
The Aviators were winless coming into Friday's Region 10 matchup against the Tigers in Eagle Mountain, while Ogden had three wins and one tie (that coming against Layton of Class 6A).
What happened on the field was fairly predictable as the Tigers pulled away for the 8-0 victory.
But in many ways this contest was about much more than a single game, since both teams know that both practices and games have been suspended for the next two weeks as part of the effort to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"It's hard because we have a new school and a new team," Aviator sophomore defender Santiago Gomez said. "Soccer is my life and I love it. I can speak for all the boys that they love this too. Getting out of the field is very fun and relieves some of the stress from your daily life."
Both coaches saw their teams trying to make the most of the opportunity to play since they don't know when it will happen again.
"It's really bizarre," Cedar Valley head coach Brady Wycherly said. "This is my first year coaching high school but I've done club soccer for 10 years. Club is kind of a perpetual thing and there is always something more. There is not really a lull. With high school, I have such a short window with these boys. Any time I miss feels critical to me. Knowing we wouldn't be together for two weeks, I think that gave us a little more of a sense of urgency tonight to try and get players in."
Ogden head coach Todd Scott said he saw his Tigers go out as a group of guys who wanted to play as hard as they could.
"The boys knew this was going to be the last game," Scott said. "We don't know how things will go. This could be it with everything going on. The boys played like it was the last game and I'm proud of my boys."
In many ways getting to savor the familiarity of soccer competition on Friday was a respite to these athletes.
"It's definitely weird," Gomez said. "It's super-hard on all of us, hearing everything that is happening and everything shutting down. We've just got to stay focused to come back."
The decision to play the game wasn't finalized until around noon on Friday and then the Tigers had to make the hour-and-a-half trip south for the contest.
"With the outbreak and having schools getting shut down, it's been kind of weird," Scott said. "But the boys were hungry. We couldn't wait to play and we were able to finish well."
The perspective for everyone involved in this one game, however, was very different than it ever has been before.
"We kind of take for granted the opportunity to gather and how meaningful those experiences are when we get together," Wycherly said. "That can be as a community or a congregation or as a team. I'm a little melancholy about not being able to be together with the boys for a couple of weeks. We draw from each other. I've tried to instill a positive atmosphere where we support and encourage each other. To not have that feels a little hollow."
He said there were moments during the game itself where he was thinking about the bigger picture, since he also has sons who are soccer players and they are dealing with the ramifications of current events.
"I've got a couple sons who play at Westlake," Wycherly said. "My oldest is a senior and he has worked for 11 or 12 years on his game to make it on the varsity team. This year he did -- and now he is having two weeks of it taken and it hurts a little bit."
Since Cedar Valley is trying to get a young group of athletes to come together as a team, Wycherly knows this could be a tough blow to overcome when -- and if -- the season resumes.
"I anticipate this will be disruptive but I don't know to what degree that will be," Wycherly said. "As we are trying to build, this is an obstacle."
But he also sees this as a great chance for the young men to learn some big life lessons through their love of the game of soccer.
"This is about more than soccer; this is about building young men and teaching them life lessons," Wycherly said. "Personal accountability is a big topic I brought up to the players. I told them that they have to want it, that they have to come back having put in the work. It will be interesting how we respond to this."
Gomez said the plan is to keep pushing each other even though they can't do it at practice for at least the next two weeks.
"As a team we are going to be communicating," Gomez said. "Daily we want to get touches on the ball and run to stay physically prepared. We want to be ready to play when we do come back."