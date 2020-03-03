There isn’t much time for high school soccer teams to practice before the season gets underway, since tryouts were just last week. Lehi senior forward Lincoln Watson decided the official amount of practice time wasn’t enough.
“He felt he struggled at training on Monday,” Pioneer head coach Tim Graham said Tuesday. “He stayed an hour after to work on his finishing and his movement off the ball. You can’t ask for better from a senior captain.”
The extra work paid some dividends Tuesday evening as Watson found the back of the net twice to give Lehi the 2-0 home win over Springville in the season-opener.
“Putting in extra work shows my teammates that I’m committed,” Watson said. “It shows that I will come out and put in 100 percent. It also proves to myself that I can have a down day but if I put in the extra work it will payoff in the end.”
It didn’t take long for the Pioneers to get on the board. In the ninth minute, Lehi was awarded a corner kick and put the pressure on the Springville defense.
“I knew once that ball came off, I’ve always been the guy to go for the ball first,” Watson said. “I was able to kind of see a gap and I saw the ball coming perfectly towards me. I made a move on it and hoped I could somehow put it in.”
That goal allowed the home team to play from in front.
“It’s important to get out, play quick and get yourself a lead,” Watson said. “It was best for the team to get something early.”
But although the Pioneers had more pressure and more chances, the Red Devils hung tough and had a couple of opportunities to equalize.
“The players did well considering it was the first game,” Springville head coach Matt Schulzke said. “I’m pretty proud of them. They played about how I expected them to play this early in the year. They had some promising combination play.”
Red Devil sophomore keeper Isaiah Carreno-Coxon was a big reason the visitors stayed close. He drew rave reviews from Graham for stopping a number of really good Lehi shots.
“He was absolutely phenomenal,” Schulzke said. “The young guy has a lot of potential. For him to have that composure against the older kids was great. He came out to play and did an awesome job.”
But Watson was able to seal the win when he got free for a 1-on-1 opportunity and slotted the ball home.
“It felt good to not just have a 1-0 scrape-by win,” Watson said. “To get to 2-0 cushion towards the end of the game, that felt good. I just made sure I could help out the team by putting in that shot.”
Both teams recognized that playing a game this quick resulted in things getting ragged at times.
“I like how we settled in and how we possessed,” Graham said. “We were conquering the back third and the middle third. Finally we got through in the attacking third. That’s going to have to be the focus. We have to get that last ball in that last third to conquer. I still couldn’t ask for better for our first spring soccer game.”
Schulzke would like to see his Red Devil team be better at keeping possession of the ball.
“We’re going to work on the possession game,” Schulzke said. “We had some good combinations but then it would fizzle out on one pass. We would have that pass where we would lose the ball. We need to really learn to control the ball and get that crucial last pass to get into the attack.”
Graham was pleased with the victory and the defensive effort. He wants to see better attacking.
“We take the win and the positive stuff,” Graham said. “We want to build that middle third to final third. We are very good at keeping the ball. Now it is about how we are going to conquer.”
Lehi (1-0) next hosts Cedar Valley at 7 p.m. today, while Springville (0-1) heads to Timpanogos at 3:3o p.m. on Friday.