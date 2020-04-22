Editor’s note: Since being part of a high school sports team isn’t just about competing in scheduled events, the Daily Herald is going behind the scenes and telling a little bit of the stories of our 2020 spring athletic squads here in Utah Valley. To do that, we are having team captains describe their teams, talk about favorite experiences and relate lessons learned.
The American Fork boys soccer team planned to make a big splash in the 6A ranks during the 2020 season. Unfortunately, that didn’t end up being possible due to efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
But, according to senior captain Ben Sharp, the Cavemen will always have one other big splash to remember from this spring.
“The day after tryouts we went down to St. George to kick off our preseason,” Sharp said in a phone interview earlier this month. “While we were there, we went on a hike and found this big pool of water. There was a cliff you could jump off into it. Coach (Casey Waldron) said jokingly that he would jump if like 20 of the players did it. We just kept convincing more and more guys to jump in but we got to 19 and no one else would do it. Finally one kid stepped up and jumped in, which meant Coach had to do it. We were all cheering and it was a really fun experience.”
He said that in that moment it was something that went beyond soccer.
“It was just being friends and loving each other as brothers,” Sharp said. “I value those experiences and what I’m going to remember looking back.”
Fellow American Fork senior and team captain Aaron Jolley said the challenges that have come with efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 have made the team more unified.
“I would describe our team as being brothers,” Jolley said. “We got really close. I think going through this has made us stronger.”
This was an experienced, talented group of Cavemen who had built toward the 2020 season.
“I was really excited for the season,” Sharp said. “We have 17 seniors on the team. A lot of the boys have played with each other for a lot of years. I was really excited to see what would happen in the season.”
He explained that one reason he was optimistic was the familiarity with his teammates.
“The high school season is so short,” Sharp said. “You have two-and-a-half months to throw everyone together and build as much chemistry as fast as possible. Something we had on our side was that we had played a lot of club years together. We really know how we play and what the other people are going to. There was also a work ethic and drive that wasn’t there last year. We have amazing senior leadership this year.”
Jolley said the bonds and cohesion between the players made every game something to remember.
“Every time we stepped on the field, it was a special moment because we knew we could win and knew we could play our best,” Jolley said. “We knew we could perform as a team.”
Both Jolley and Sharp would’ve loved to see what American Fork boys soccer could have done on the field but also said they have learned some important lessons from the unfortunate circumstances.
“The biggest thing I’ve learned is to stop worrying about the what-ifs,” Sharp said. “Right now I have a lot of time to think so it’s natural to think about what if this hadn’t happened. There are a lot of things that could’ve happened but really you’ve only been given one situation: the situation you are in right now. The biggest takeaway is focusing on what you’ve been given and not what you’ve lost.”
Jolley said: “I’ve learned to never give up, never lose hope that everything will be OK. If it’s not, then you can deal with that and get through life as a team. I’ve learned the importance of the team and being there for each other.”