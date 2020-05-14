Editor’s note: Since being part of a high school sports team isn’t just about competing in scheduled events, the Daily Herald is going behind the scenes and telling a little bit of the stories of our 2020 spring athletic squads here in Utah Valley. To do that, we are having team captains describe their teams, talk about favorite experiences and relate lessons learned.
Two years ago, Skyridge soccer player Seth Lambert decided to play doubles tennis with his senior brother as a favor.
Jake and Seth Lambert ended up winning the First Doubles championship at the 5A State Tournament in 2018, defeating Parker Watts and Jared Hunt of Brighton 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1 in the title match.
Seth Lambert’s first love, though, was soccer, and he quit tennis to focus on his game. He was hoping his senior year could produce another state title at Skyridge, but the cancellation of spring sports due to COVID-19 ended that dream.
The Falcons advanced to the 5A semifinals in 2019 before losing to Brighton 3-2. This season, Skyridge moved up to Class 6A and was facing a more difficult schedule.
“We practiced really hard before the season started,” Lambert said. “We went to St. George and had kind of a rough first game (a 4-1 loss to Fremont), but then we really started playing well together. We beat Alta (5-3) and in our next game we beat Orem in penalty kicks. We were already off to a decent start. In our first home game, we beat Taylorsville 5-0. Things were just starting to look good for us.”
Lambert was one of nine seniors for the Falcons, and they were all committed to make something special happen in 2020.
“One of the best things about this team is our seniors,” Lambert said. “We wanted everybody to be involved and feel welcome, especially the younger players. We made sure they were included in everything and didn’t feel left out. When we were underclassmen, it was really hard. We knew the underclassmen would be looking up to us now. We had good chemistry. We were all good buds and good friends.”
Skyridge only got four games in before spring sports were canceled, but it was still a memorable season for Lambert.
“One of the best memories I have is when we went down to St. George to start the season,” Lambert said. “It’s kind of goofy but we had a Smash Bros. video game tournament. There were some kids that play a lot and were planning on winning. But our keeper, Jackson Jarvie — who had never played before — ended up winning.”
Like his teammates and many other spring sports athletes, Lambert is simply trying to keep a positive attitude during the pandemic.
“It’s definitely not been fun, especially after everything we’d been working toward,” he said. “We’d put in so much work throughout the year and in the prior years, so it was kind of tough having all that taken away. I feel like winning that state championship in tennis two years ago definitely helps.
“My friends and family have been super supportive. Our coaches have been trying to find ways to make us happy. We’re still planning a senior night.”
Lambert has received his mission call to Brazil and has been accepted to the University of Utah, where he plans to go into the medical field after returning from overseas.