Pleasant Grove head boys soccer coach Chris Ecalono said senior keeper Mark Bigelow entered Wednesday night’s Region 4 opener against Westlake battling two sprained wrists and a number of other injuries.
Bigelow wasn’t going to even think about his injuries, however. He was focused on the team.
“All the kids are dealing with their own mental and physical challenges,” Bigelow said. “There is no point sitting and complaining about them because we all have them. We have to just go play.”
Bigelow did just that, putting in a superlative performance to keep a clean sheet as the Vikings fought past the Thunder and got the 1-0 win.
“This win means that we are on the road we have been working to get on for the last six months,” Bigelow said. “This was a great way to start region.”
Ecalono said defeating an extremely talented Westlake squad was huge for his team.
“They are very skilled and we knew they were going to have the ball a lot,” Ecalono said. “We had to be very organized defensively, to know when to pressure and when not to pressure. They are going to be the team to beat.”
While Bigelow made a number of impressive saves — including stopping a couple of 1-on-1 opportunities and deflecting a couple of shots near the woodwork off frame — Ecalono also praised his work at communicating and keeping the team on course.
“They were creative on their set pieces but he didn’t spill anything tonight,” Ecalono said. “He also deserves a lot of credit for organizing our defense from the back. It was a warrior performance from him. He was definitely our MVP tonight.”
Bigelow was quick to deflect the praise and preferred to focus on the effort of the entire Viking squad.
“It is like being with my family out there,” Bigelow said. “These boys had my back.”
Pleasant Grove was able to seize the momentum early in the game as the home team was able to get the ball in the net in the 10th minute of play.
Viking senior Teddy Chester got the ball deep on the right side of the field and crossed it in to where junior midfielder Clayton Ecalono (Chris Ecalono’s son) was able to slot it home.
Considering the intensity of the action for the other 70 minutes of play, it was a testament to both defenses and both keepers that no other goals were scored.
While Westlake pushed forward to attempt to get the equalizer, Pleasant Grove focused on stymying the Thunder offense and then using effective counterattack tactics.
The result was an entertaining game that saw both sides create some great opportunities — only to see the ball sail wide or get blocked before it could cross the line.
Chris Ecalono said he was proud of how is squad was able to protect their home field, even though it required a lot of players to get out of their comfort zone.
“We had a couple of years where were didn’t lose here but that streak ended this year when we lost to Herriman,” Chris Ecalono said. “Today we were able to protect it. It was confusing because we had to have different personnel playing out of their normal positions because of injuries and yellow cards. We had to adjust on the fly but they were able to know their assignments and execute the game plan.”
The Vikings (4-3, 1-0) next host a strong Lone Peak squad on Friday, while Westlake (5-2, 0-1) will look to get back on track when it hosts American Fork on the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.