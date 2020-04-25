As Provo boys soccer coach Cesar Cardoso looked out across the field at Provo High on Wednesday, he took a moment to think about the harsh way his final season ended as it was canceled as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I have mixed feelings about it,” Cardoso said. “I didn’t expect to end my career as a coach this way, especially when I knew that we had such a great team with some great athletes. I really believe we could’ve won this year — but there are things you have to deal with.”
He explained, however, that his emotions were because of what his players are going through.
“I feel very sorry for the seniors and what they must be going through right now,” Cardoso said. “I had a wonderful career with many region championships and a state championship, so I am very content with what I accomplished. But I feel sorry for the kids because they will not have that opportunity and this is all about them.”
In many ways that has been the hallmark of Cardoso’s Bulldog coaching career, according to former Provo basketball coach and athletic director and long-time friend, Craig Drury.
“He was always a better person than he was a coach,” Drury said. “He treated his kids so well. He loved and cared for them. Obviously every coach has kids who don’t like him but it was hard to find people who played for Cesar who didn’t respect or like the man. They seemed to gravitate to him. He was fair with what he did but he was precise. He wasn’t a pushover as a coach. He did things that needed to be done but the kids respected him tremendously.”
Cardoso said he felt privileged to have spent his career at Provo High.
“It was nice to have the support of everyone at the school,” Cardoso said. “I love Provo High. I always tell everybody that my blood is green. To be able to coach for so many years the boys and girls programs and be here still is something very special.”
A long road to Provo
Cardoso is from southern Brazil, having been born in Santa Maria and lived in Porto Alegre.
“I grew up playing soccer there,” Cardoso said. “It’s more than a game there. It’s almost a religion. I never thought I would end up spending much of my life in the United States of America coaching soccer.”
He met and married his late wife, Leuzi Zibetti, who was born in Salt Lake City. She wanted to be closer to her parents, Cardoso said, so they moved first to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. They made a trip to Utah because Cardoso’s brother-in-law was getting married.
“I went to play soccer with some friends, friends who were playing for BYU,” Cardoso said. “The coach was there, saw me, came running and offered me a scholarship. I ended up talking to my wife about it. We had no kids at the time and decided to make the move to Utah.”
He played for the Cougars and after graduation, was hired as a student-teacher and assistant coach at Provo High.
“He came in as a student teacher and started as an assistant with the soccer programs,” Drury said. “After a year or so, we hired him and he basically took over the program. He’s just made Provo a very good soccer school. Soccer was one of the sports we could lean on where we knew we could be competitive.”
Cardoso said he felt comfortable moving into a coaching role.
“When you love the game as much as I do, the transition from playing to coaching was not that difficult,” Cardoso said. “I’ve had the opportunity and the blessing to coach so many wonderful kids. I still remember today all the names of the kids who played for me that first year almost 33 years ago. I keep in contact with many them. I have many great memories.”
The evolution of the game
Cardoso remembered just how different soccer was back in the late 1980s.
“Lots of things have changed,” Cardoso said. “My first year we went all the way to the state finals at BYU. I think we lost to Judge in overtime, if I’m not mistaken. In those years, if you had four or five real soccer players on your team, you were lucky. We had lots of football players, lots of basketball players who helped us. It’s totally different today. All my kids play club and they are all excellent soccer players. Things have changed in 30 years. It’s been great to see how much the game has grown in this country, see the change in attitude and everything.”
He said his players now have a much broader foundation in the game.
“The skill level is much higher,” Cardoso said. “Kids are spending lots of time with club soccer and playing year-round. That didn’t happen during those first years. Kids are faster, smarter and more coachable. I’ve seen soccer really, really grow.”
He has also seen some things, however, that he hasn’t liked as much as soccer has gained increased prominence.
“In everything in life, there are the good things and the bad things,” Cardoso said. “I’ve seen where parents in particular need to be careful to not try to sell to kids that if they are not good in something, they will be a failure. I’ve had great soccer players, those that were so-so and some that weren’t very good but they were all special kids who contributed and were important for the program.”
Success and tragedy
As he thought about his career, he remembered so many names and experiences.
“I remember a region championship where we had to play the final game against Lone Peak,” Cardoso said. “We got there and beat them over there. I remember region championships when we were favored and others where we weren’t favored. Those were very sweet, to come from behind. I had so many great players throughout all the years, kids who love the game and helped to build the program.”
But he also dealt with personal tragedy when his wife was killed in 2010 in an airplane accident when she went to hike Mount Everest
“What a tough time that was for him,” Drury said. “There was nothing we could do. He is such a strong man that he held it inside himself so well but you could tell the hurt that was there.”
In the years since the tragedy, Cardoso remarried a Brazilian woman and said he is happy.
Time to move on
Cardoso said he chose teaching and coaching because he loves to be with kids.
“I still will be teaching for a couple more years,” Cardoso said. “The idea is to keep contributing to Provo High. I will still be at the games and supporting all the sports. I’m a true Bulldog. I want to be here.”
He just decided that it was time to give others the opportunity to coach.
“I decided I needed to spend more time with my family and other areas of my life,” Cardoso said.
He hopes his successor keeps three specific things in mind as he takes over the Provo program next year.
“No. 1, you need to love kids,” Cardoso said. “If you love kids, then you work hard. You need to care and have a genuine love for who they are as a person and a student.
“The second thing is that you need to keep learning. We all need to learn in every aspect of our lives. If the next coach will be humble enough to keep up with what is changing in the game, he is going to be a good coach.
“The third thing I think is very important is you need to give back to game. Whatever you can do, do it and give back to the game. If you do those three things, I think you can be a very successful coach.”
Cardoso’s legacy will be how he always was passionate about helping kids grow and progress.
“You can talk about wins and losses and region championships, but his impact at Provo High School was with those athletes,” Drury said. “They loved him. He’s a good man.”