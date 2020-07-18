Provo boys soccer player James Allen felt like he got hit with disappointment twice this year.
Like most athletes, he had a tough time when his junior year got canceled as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, particularly because the Bulldogs had such high hopes for the season.
“We had a really good roster with eight seniors,” Allen said in a phone interview on Friday. “Most of them were starters. I wanted to try to push for a condensed season or tournament but at that time we were in the red phase and so that idea got shut down.”
When restrictions were loosened and sports could resume, he heard about the Graduation Cup that was played in Farmington — but he didn’t hear about it soon enough and Provo wasn’t one of the teams who participated.
“A lot of the players didn’t hear about it so again we missed it,” Allen said. “A lot of the teams in our region were in that tournament but it was bad timing for us.”
But Allen isn’t the type to just mope around about the missed opportunities.
No, he’s trying to do something about it as he has worked with his brothers to put together one more boys soccer tournament, an event they are calling STATE 2020.
“We talked to Nisa Hancock, who put together the Graduation Cup, and she said that there was quite a bit of interest,” Allen said. “A lot of teams found out later. There were tons of schools that weren’t able to fit into that tournament. We felt like there would be plenty of teams that might be interested. We know that some of the seniors have moved on but many of them are still around. If we could do it for the seniors, it would be worth it.”
It hasn’t been an easy task and the Allens have had to face a number of hurdles, but they are still determined to give everything they have to make it happen.
“We’ve been trying to find different fields and working with health departments and figuring out insurance,” Allen said. “The process was longer than we thought. We’ve been working on it for three or four weeks. We had to change the dates. There have been a lot of hoops we’ve had to jump through.”
One of the biggest challenges has been trying to get the word out during the middle of the summer.
“It’s hard to find contact information, so I’ve gone through social media trying to reach out to players,” Allen said. “We’re trying to find teams from each regions and see if they can help us talk to the other teams.”
He still believes that there is an “80 or 90%” chance that everything will come together and they will be able to play.
“I think once people realize that this is legit, that we have fields and everything, I think people will find ways to come out and play,” Allen said. “I believe we can get 18-20 teams, if not more.”
James Allen’s older brother Gregg Allen, who lives in the Ogden area, said he’s not surprised that his younger brother is so determined.
“James is the type of person who takes initiative, even if he is only 17-years-old,” Gregg Allen said in a phone interview Friday. “I think there are great life lessons moving forward for him about being a leader. It’s been a good opportunity for him to do some of the things that may be harder.”
The hope is to play the games at the end of July or beginning of August, but the tournament organizers believe they have a little flexibility and can continue to adjust, if needed.
“There are some other big club tournaments and school starts in August,” Gregg Allen said. “We have worked with the fields and there is some flexibility there. If we think people would come on different days, then we could move it. But we know a lot of people have summer plans, so it can be hard.”
No matter how things go, James Allen feels like he’s learned a lot that will benefit him moving forward.
“There were times where I was hesitant about keeping going,” James Allen said. “I realized how much work it takes but just giving everyone a chance to go out and play a few games of soccer, I think it will all be worth it in the end.”
For complete details and to enter, go to http://state2020utah.com.