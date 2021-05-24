Skyridge junior defender Andrew Parra didn’t know if he wanted to play soccer in 2021.
The Falcon boys soccer team is sure glad he did.
Parra came up big in the biggest moment of the season, scoring the game-winning goal with under two minutes to play in Monday’s 6A state semifinals against Herriman at Juan Diego High School in Draper. Skyridge ended up with the 2-1 win, earning a spot in Friday’s state championship.
“It’s amazing,” Parra said. “At the beginning the season, I was really iffy on like playing soccer at all and now that we’re here, It’s amazing and I’m really pumped.”
With time winding down in a tie game, the Falcons put together a gorgeous combination to get the ball to Parra.
Skyridge sent a long cross from the left side to the end line on the right, where senior forward Nick Saunders was able to bring it down.
He then slotted it to where Parra was waiting.
“I was waiting for that cross and luckily it just came right there,” Parra said, “Lucikly I was able to put it in there.”
He said that moment and the ensuing celebration was an incredible experience.
“It was a dream come true,” Parra said. “I’ve always wanted to just score that game-winning goal to move on and win. Then it finally happened. It feels really good. The feelings are just unmatched.”
Skyridge head coach Jerry Preisendorf had seen his team fall behind early and get a number of shots, only to see none go in.
“I was waiting for the dam to break,” he said. “Finally we were able to get one and that was huge, because I think we started pressing because we were starting to panic. Offensively, we’re just too good to panic, and so they waited and waited and finally, finally we got something else. That was nice. I knew when we got one, we would get two.”
It helped that the Mustangs were down a man since one of their players was given two yellow cards.
That meant the Falcon offense had a lot of opportunities but it wasn’t until senior forward Jackson Warden weaved through a number of defenders and rifled a shot in off the post that Skyridge finally was on the board.
“He is so fast,” Preisendorf said. “He could put any defender in a popcorn popper and he did. He got around that guy and he was gone. It’s awesome. It’s fun to watch.”
That equalizer set the stage for Parra to win the game for the Falcons.
“That was an absolute banger,” Preisendorf said. “That was nice. I’m glad to see it. These guys deserve it. They’ve had to battle for two years. Winning today was so awesome.”
Skyridge moves on to face Weber in the 6A state championship at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, which will take place Friday at 1 p.m.
“Weber is undefeated, so we’ve got to give them a blemish,” Preisendorf said. “That’s our job. I think these guys are are ready to go. We’ll be ready to go. It’s going to be exciting. Weber has a great defense but our our offense is just tough.”