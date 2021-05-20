Sometimes smaller, quicker soccer players get a reputation as individuals who look to avoid contact.
Skyridge senior forward Austin Wallace doesn't fit that model at all.
Wallace doesn't back down from anyone. He often finds himself on the turf as he takes on bigger defenders and gets bumped around.
"I get knocked down but I'm getting right back up," Wallace said. "I try and scrap for every ball and that's what works."
His willingness to go charging in despite the risk paid a big dividend in Thursday's 6A quarterfinal match against Bingham in Lehi.
After tumbling to the ground on multiple occasions in the early part of the game, he found himself once again getting taken out as he cut the ball toward the Miner goal in the 34th minute of a scoreless contest.
The whistle blew immediately with the official indicating the foul had taken place in the Bingham penalty box, awarding the Falcons a penalty kick.
"It's definitely a big play when you get those little fouls," Wallace said "You've got to keep getting back up on those plays and it definitely paid off today."
Skyridge senior Ian Nielson stepped up and confidently drilled the shot into the net to give the Falcons the lead. Wallace scored again early in the second half to propel Skyridge to the 2-0 victory, advancing the Falcons to the 6A semifinals.
"It's good that we got the win," Wallace said. "Our possession style didn't really follow through today but we did what we could to finish. My teammates worked hard defensively and I think that's, that's what got us the win."
Nielson said Wallace's offensive performance was huge, although he wasn't surprised.
"I've played with Austin since I think it was like 8-years-old," Nielson said. "He's always been the leading scorer on any teams played on. He's always been one of the best players on the best team all the time so he's super fun to play with. We know exactly what we're going to do without telling each other so it's super fun."
After Wallace drew the foul, Nielson said he felt ready to take care of business on the PK.
"Normally I'm the PK taker, the free kick taker," Nielson said. "I just walked myself mentally through those. I'm kind of the guy to play those so I could step up with confidence and put it away."
Even though that goal gave the Falcons the lead, Wallace and the rest of the Skyridge squad knew that might not be enough.
"You never want a 1-0 lead," Wallace said. "That's too close to call. As soon as we got that second one, it gave us energy to bring it back and take control of the game."
While Wallace and Nielson provided the scoring, the Falcon backline stymied the Bingham attack, giving up no goals and few opportunities.
Skyridge head coach Jerry Preisendorf was pleased to see his team come away victorious but knows they can play at a higher level.
"That's a good result," Preisendorf said. "Now there are two more to go. We're going to concentrate on getting everybody healthy for Monday's semifinals and then see what happens."
Nielson said the Falcons want to improve their ball possession because they feel like that will give them the best chance to win.
"It's doesn't take anything special," Nielson said. "It's just as a team we need to stay focused together. We really play good soccer when we keep the ball on the floor, just one-two touch and moving off. It's just really unselfish play we need, trying to set each other up, to do well in the state tournament."
Skyridge (the No. 2 seed) will face No. 3 seed Herriman in the semifinals with a spot in the state title game on the line.
The semifinal contest is slated to take place at Juan Diego High School in Draper on May 24 at 6:30 p.m.