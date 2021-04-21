In a season where the Timpview boys soccer team has been battling to stay over .500, there have certainly been plenty of ups and downs.
The most common issue for the Thunderbirds, according to head coach Mathew Wheatley, is that little errors have turned out to be very costly.
That's why he was so pleased to see the product his Timpview squad put on the field during its 2-0 win over Timpanogos in Provo on Wednesday.
"One of the things that was big for us today was that our second half was clean," Wheatley said. "We had 40 minutes where we didn't give up a whole lot. That was huge for us as we go through the second half of a tough region and get ready for the state playoffs."
It helped enormously that the Thunderbirds where able to get on the board first and thus control the game without the pressure of trying to come from behind.
Timpview had a nice combination midway through the first half as senior forward Lance Taylor got team in Timberwolf territory and then dropped the ball back to the edge of the penalty box where senior midfielder Ammon Oyler was ready.
Oyler slid the ball into the net to put the home team up, 1-0.
"We haven't started well in games, so in practice we revamped what we were doing," Wheatley said. "Those additional things looked good today, for the most part. We put emphasis on starting with a lot of energy and so that goal was huge. It set the tone for the rest of the game."
Timpanogos pressed forward later in the half and created some solid chances, although the Timpview defense was able to keep the visitors at bay.
"We were a little patchy in that last 15 minutes," Wheatley said. "We talked at halftime about playing more cleanly and after that, we didn't give up much."
Since one miscue could've swung the momentum in favor of the Timberwolves, the outcome was still very much in doubt until the 73rd minute.
That was when a misread by the Timpanogos keeper resulted in him handling the ball just outside the penalty box. Not only did that give the Thunderbirds a free kick, it also required the keeper leave the field with a yellow card caution.
Timpview's initial kick hammered into the Timberwolf wall of defenders, but slipped through just enough for T'Bird sophomore Colin Gonzalez to get to the ball and hit it in, doubling the lead.
"That was big for him," Wheatley said. "He's had some chances this year, so it was good to see him finally get that first goal and get himself going."
Putting up a pair of goals while not allowing any had Wheatley smiling after the game.
"We haven't had many multi-goal games this year, so that was big," he said. "Getting a shutout from sophomore keeper Landon Keller was also great to have."
Although Timpview is still well behind the Region 7 leaders from Lehi and Mountain Ridge, Wheatley hopes that showing will be a sign of what is to come as the Thunderbirds head down the stretch of the 2021 season.
"We hope that we will be able to clean up the mistakes in the midfield that have led to chances the other way," Wheatley said. "If our defense holds, we feel like we can compete with anyone. We've been in almost every game this year but those little mistakes have cost us. If we clean those up, we will have a chance to be in every game we play."
Timpview (6-5, 4-3) next plays at Lehi on April 28 while Timpanogos (4-5, 3-4) heads on the road to play the Pioneers on Friday.
Both games are scheduled to take place at 7 p.m.