“How bad do you want it, Addie?”
That was what American Fork head girls soccer coach Derek Dunn yelled at Caveman senior forward Addie Gardner with time winding down in a tie game against rival Lone Peak on Thursday afternoon.
Gardner heard what Dunn said and knew she had to respond.
“I trust my coach and he knew I could go harder,” Gardner said. “It flipped a switch when he said that and I wanted to give all I could.”
Gardner ran so hard, in fact, that in the final minute she actually ripped the sole of one of her cleats virtually in half so it was flapping wildly — but she refused to let that slow her down.
Instead, she charged madly after the ball when the Knights tried to pass it around the back with the final 10 seconds ticking off the clock. When it suddenly and unexpectedly bounced free, she pounced and pounded the ball into the net.
“My whole game is to attack and pressure and create havoc and make it hard for the other team,” Gardner said. “On that last play, I didn’t give up. I just happened to be there and got that one.”
Her stunning finish gave the Cavemen the dramatic 2-1 victory over Lone Peak in a game that lived up to the billing in intensity and excitement.
“It was a classic rivalry game,” Dunn said. “Anytime you go up against Lone Peak, you know it’s going to be a tough game. It was fun to see both sides play that well.”
He explained that when he asked Gardner how bad she wanted it, he was sending her a message.
“Sometimes all it takes is to know your coach believes in you,” Dunn said. “She took it to heart, so much so that she blew her shoe out.”
He added that it was even more fitting because Gardner missed the last two games, sacrificing to make sure her team stayed healthy.
“I believe in karma,” Dunn said. “She worked hard and deserved something. She ended up getting the game-winner.”
Gardner, for her part, said it was even more rewarding to be part of the Caveman victory because she had missed that time.
“I’m so happy,” Gardner said. “I can even express how emotional it is. It was great to be able to give it my all with my coach and my friends and my family. I’m just thankful for everyone.”
Cavemen senior keeper Abby Bloxham had a huge smile when she talked about seeing Gardner get the game-winner.
“She and I have played together since we were really little,” Bloxham said. “Watching her, I just see that she is so talented. BYU is lucky to be getting her. She will work harder than anyone. She is just awesome.”
Dunn was quick to point out, however, that Gardner’s last-second goal wouldn’t have been possible if not for Bloxham’s performance in goal.
“She made some huge saves,” Dunn said. “She had one where she made the save and then scrambled to come up with the rebound. She’s been behind some great keepers but she hasn’t shied away from the challenge. For her to be huge and make those saves, there was a reason I went to her first after the game.”
Bloxham said when Lone Peak was putting a lot of pressure, she had to play her best.
“It was the game of a lifetime,” Bloxham said. “I’m so proud of the girls and their hard work. I’m proud to be part of this team. I’m just so happy right now.”
American Fork took the lead in the first half when junior Addi Larsen put the ball in the net after a shot from sophomore Presley Ray ricocheted off the post.
But Lone Peak didn’t panic and rallied with a beautiful goal from long range by senior Ellie Norton.
“Our biggest takeaway is that when we get down, we’ve found the will to come back,” Knight head coach Shantel Jolley said. “That takes a lot against a good team like American Fork. We were able to keep ourselves right there.”
She said her message to her team after the game was that they are going to learn from the mistakes and stay positive. She said the loss of four games to a COVID-19 quarantine means her team is still growing.
“In a typical season, we would probably be at a higher level at this point,” Jolley said. “We have to accelerate our development and learn quickly.”
American Fork (11-1, 4-1) next plays at Pleasant Grove on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m., while Lone Peak (4-2, 2-2) hosts Corner Canyon the same day at 3:30 p.m.