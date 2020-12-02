American Fork head girls soccer coach Derek Dunn still remembers when Addie Gardner, now a senior, was thrown into her first high school soccer action as a freshman in a game at East in 2017.
“She got knocked around by those seniors,” Dunn said in an interview in November. “For a minute there, I got worried she wasn’t going to last. But she kept getting up like nothing happened, like it was an every day thing, and kept going. In that East game where she got pushed over like she was nothing only to pop up with more determination, right then I knew there was something special in Addie Gardner.”
Gardner also recalled the pounding that happened in that 2-1 win over the Leopards and what it taught her about the high school game — as well as what it taught her about her coach.
“I remember just being so scared to play with all these girls older than me and so much bigger than me,” Gardner said. “I hadn’t hit my growth spurt yet, so I was so small. I remember playing against them and just getting pounded on the ground, getting back up and then falling back down.
“And I just remembered Derek’s face. It was scary. I remember him going crazy on the sideline. We have this joke because in that game, he kicked the chair and broke his toe. I was so scared of him, but I’ve gotten to know him and now I just love him.”
Both Dunn and Gardner put their heart and soul into the game of soccer, so when they got on the same page that intensity paid big dividends for American Fork.
“I just think about every game and pushing it and giving it my all,” Gardner said. “I’ve had ups and downs in games, but my goal is to walk off the field feeling like I gave it everything.”
For her drive, her skill and her leadership, the Daily Herald is honored to name Gardner the 2020 Utah Valley Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
“I’m just so grateful to be able to play and do something that I love doing,” Gardner said. “Putting in all those many hours, it’s like it is paying off. I’m just grateful to be out here, to play with my teammates and my friends, and play against competition.”
Dunn said throughout her career Gardner has demonstrated an undaunted drive to play as hard as she can and that is why she deserves to be recognized.
“I would put her against anyone in the state when it comes to hustle and determination,” Dunn said. “She pretty much blew out her whole ankle in that state final and she wouldn’t let me take her out. She got taped up and that was it. There are leaders who talk and leaders who do and lucky for us she is a leader who does. I could put her anywhere on the field and she will do whatever she can. She’ll run through a brick wall if you ask her to.”
Gardner said she has played soccer since she was 7 years old and has played just about every position. Once she got to high school, she played mostly as a forward or in the midfield because of her speed and ball skills.
She has also come through for the Cavemen during their title runs in 2017 and 2019.
“The first championship we won was because of an assist from her on a 1-on-1 at Juan Diego,” Dunn said. “That was an unselfish freshman made that play and Rachel McCarthy scored the golden goal that put us into our first state championship.”
Gardner has had a knack for making big plays throughout her career, something that has stood out to Dunn, especially when the Cavemen have won titles.
“Last year she went through a slump where she didn’t score any goals in the last couple of games of the season and in the playoffs,” Dunn said. “Then she scored the game-winner in the final.”
The 2020 year presented some unique challenges, however, as the world dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I didn’t buy uniforms or anything until a week before the season started because I didn’t think it was going to happen,” Dunn said. “The one person who thought it would and thus did everything she could as a player was Addie Gardner. I remember her when we explained the rules begging everyone to follow them because it was her senior year. She really spearheaded the effort to listen to the administration and do everything we could to make sure we could play every game. Without her, I don’t think I would’ve had a team that would’ve bought in to following the rules as much as it did.”
Gardner has never been one to be passive. She said she valued the opportunities even more this season and tried to give even more.
“Before every game Derek told us to play like it’s our last because we wouldn’t know if we would have a game the next two days,” Gardner said. “That was really hard because of the unknowns. I was just so grateful to be playing game after game, even the games we lost. They were great and helped us build in the state finals. Even though it didn’t fall our way, I still feel like we had a very good season. I’m so glad that we learned how to win and how to lose because you always want to win.”
Even though her senior season ended on a golden-goal loss to Davis in the 6A championship, Gardner’s soccer career is far from over.
“She has worked for and deserved everything she has gotten up to this point,” Dunn said. “To see her sign to a place where she didn’t think she was going to be able to go to, that was a dream come true for her and her family. As a coach, you feel honored and blessed to be a part of that.”
Gardner signed to go to BYU to play for the Cougars, so now she is preparing to be undersized once again.
“I need to gain a little bit more muscle if I’m going to be playing against college players,” Gardner said. “I’m not going to be the oldest anymore, so I feel like I just need to gain muscle. Mental strength is also a huge part. I feel like if I have that mental strength, I’ll keep going and I won’t quit.”
Dunn is confident that Gardner will be the type of player at BYU whose work ethic will create openings.
“My advice to her is to keep going because it doesn’t stop here,” Dunn said. “It’s not an easy step to go to BYU. There are tons of stars on that team. Every single girl was a star from somewhere, so you are fighting every moment. If there is a girl who is going to go in as a freshman and put up a battle, it will be her. She just needs to stay focused, find the people who will push her and make her get better. Then it’s enjoy every single moment of it.”
Dunn said it’s going to be tough for the Cavemen to fill the void Gardner has left after a four-year career that included 35 goals and 14 assists.
“We are definitely going to miss her,” Dunn said. “It is going to be some really big shoes to fill.”
Not surprisingly, Gardner’s advice to young girls soccer players is to be relentless and not let anyone keep them down.
“No matter what you get told, no matter what people say to you on the sideline, don’t quit,” Gardner said. “Give it your all. Don’t let other people affect the way you play.”