When the American Fork and Davis girls soccer teams take the field, you always expect a thrilling contest.
The two powerhouses have met in the 6A playoffs in each of the last three years, including meeting with the title on the line in 2019 and 2020.
The Darts upset the Cavemen, 2-1, in 2018, then American Fork avenged that defeat with a 1-0 win in the championship last fall.
When the two squads battled it out for the 6A crown on Friday at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, it would again be a classic struggle where neither team could break through in regulation.
In the first overtime period, however, it would be Davis that earned a corner and made the most of it as Annie Haycock drilled the ball into the back of the net to give the Darts the 1-0 golden-goal victory.
It was heartbreaking for the Cavemen, who battled for 84 minutes but couldn't find that final touch to go in front.
"To be part of this is always awesome," American Fork head coach Derek Dunn said. "There is nothing I can say to these kids that can make this go away but I don't think they understand what they did and what they are capable of. They just came up short a little bit. It hurts to do it in the final game but Davis is a great team."
The Cavemen had some great opportunities, including a shot in the 30th minute that forced a finger-tip save and a one-on-one opportunity in the 76th minute that hit the outside of the net.
The Darts also came close to taking the lead in regulation as they earned numerous corner kicks and had a free kick in the 44th minute hit off the crossbar and bounce out.
In the end it came down to a fortunate rebound for Davis as the Darts used a short corner kick four minutes into the first overtime to get a look that hit off the post and bounced into the middle of the American Fork box. After it was jostled around, Haycock was the one who was able to get to it and put it in to end the game.
Dunn said that his team missed senior defender Pyper Cuff and sophomore Nicole Lewis, both of whom were starters and key contributors for the Cavemen all year but got hurt in Tuesday's semifinal, but credited the girls who filled in those spots for playing well and giving the team a shot to win.
"I wanted this to be a winning stepping stone but unfortunately with a loss it is what it is," Dunn said. "We'll keep moving forward. These young kids had the experience of being here. We'll be back."
Although American Fork ended up just short of its goal to repeat as 6A champs, Dunn said that with a crazy season like 2020, everyone has to appreciate what they have.
"Special is for sure the word," Dunn said. "They got to be here and experience it. I absolutely love this game, whether it be the ups or the downs. I love this game, I love my school, I love my team and that's why it hurts."
Dunn said the Cavemen have 12 seniors who have done an incredible amount to make American Fork a perennial soccer powerhouse.
"I've coached those seniors for a long time, so for this to be the last game that I'll ever coach them is hard," Dunn said. "We've got a lot of memories. I'll remember winning four region championships in a row. We weren't supposed to win it last year but those juniors did it and that was awesome. I absolutely love them."
He looks forward to seeing the Cavemen underclassmen will now have the responsibility of carrying that banner.
"This program isn't done," Dunn said. "It's baby steps. Who knows? Maybe next year we won't get this far. At the end of the day, though, we know that we're coming to be our best."