The American Fork girls soccer team is the defending 6A state champs but a couple of losses in 2020 showed the Cavemen aren't invincible.
Its performance on the field this fall, however, was still enough to give American Fork the top seed in the 6A state tournament.
The brackets for the 5A and 6A playoffs were released Saturday morning with both tournaments set to begin on Oct. 8.
The Cavemen finished the year 15-2-0 but their strength of schedule was enough to give them the edge over Davis (15-1-0) for the top spot in the classification.
Region 4's second-place team was Lone Peak (8-4-0) and the Knights ended up as the No. 5-seed. Lone Peak's seeding might have been affected by the fact that the team had to miss some games early in the year because of a need to quarantine.
Right behind the Knights is Pleasant Grove (9-6-0), who is slated as the No. 6-seed.
The Vikings join American Fork and Lone Peak in getting first-round byes, which means they will take the field for their first playoff game in the second round on Oct. 13.
The other 6A seeds for Utah Valley schools were No. 12 Westlake and No. 17 Skyridge.
In Class 5A, neither Region 8 champ Springville (14-2-0) nor Region 7 champ Lehi (12-4-0) got high enough numbers in the ratings percentage index (RPI) to get top seeds.
The Red Devils ended up as the No. 5-seed, behind Viewmont, Bonneville, Farmington and Olympus. The Pioneers ended up as the No. 7-seed.
Only the top three seeds get first-round byes in Class 5A, so all Utah Valley teams will be playing in the first round.
Maple Mountain ended up being slotted as the No. 8-seed, while Timpanogos got the No. 10 spot.
Region 7 will have a league rematch in the first round as No. 14 Mountain View will host No. 19 Orem.
Salem Hills ended up as the No. 15-seed and will also host a playoff game, while No. 20 Wasatch, No. 21 Timpview, No. 23 Provo, No. 27 Spanish Fork and No. 29 Payson will all be on the road.
Here is the complete schedule of first and second round matchups for the 5A and 6A girls soccer playoffs:
Class 6A
First round, Oct. 8
No. 17 Skyridge at No. 16 Weber, 4 p.m.
No. 21 Jordan at No. 12 Westlake, 4 p.m.
Second round, Oct. 13
No. 1 American Fork vs. Weber/Skyridge winner, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Lone Peak vs. Westlake/Jordan winner, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Pleasant Grove vs. Riverton/Clearfield winner, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
First round, Oct. 8
No. 25 Highland at No. 8 Maple Mountain, 4 p.m.
No. 29 Payson at No. 4 Olympus, 4 p.m.
No. 20 Wasatch at No. 13 East, 4 p.m.
No. 21 Timpview at No. 12 Brighton, 4 p.m.
No. 28 Hillcrest at No. 5 Springville, 4 p.m.
No. 18 Woods Cross at No. 15 Salem Hills, 4 p.m.
No. 23 Provo at No. 10 Timpanogos, 4 p.m.
No. 26 Mountain Ridge at No. 7 Lehi, 4 p.m.
No. 19 Orem at No. 14 Mountain View, 4 p.m.
No. 27 Spanish Fork at No. 6 Skyline, 4 p.m.
For complete bracket of the 5A and 6A girls soccer tournaments, go to http://UHSAA.org.