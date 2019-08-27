American Fork junior forward Addie Gardner loves playing soccer for the Cavemen. She's a dynamic scorer with a knack for finding openings opposing defenses.
She did just that in Tuesday afternoon's Region 4 opener at Art Dye Park in American Fork, scoring a pair of goals to propel the Cavemen past Skyridge, 4-1.
"It's awesome," Gardner said. "I love playing with my best friends."
She did admit, however, that she had something else on her mind for this particular game -- and she wasn't the only one.
American Fork head coach Derek Dunn explained that this contest was unique because the sister of Caveman junior Janessa Johnson was scheduled to undergo brain surgery today.
"It gives me chills talking about it," Gardner said. "We wanted to do this today for Janessa and Katie, who is going in for surgery. We're praying and hoping she's good."
The American Fork players showed their support of the Johnson family by writing "Katie 8-27" on their thighs. Dunn said that he knew that situation was on the minds of his girls as they competed.
"The intensity was there for us today," he said. "That got us into trouble at times but when we settled down, we were able to stay in front and defend. The girls figured it out."
Even though the visiting Falcons controlled possession for much of the game, the Caveman pressure forced some key mistakes that allowed American Fork to pull in front.
"We came into the game ready to work and make a stand," Gardner said. "We wanted to finish our opportunities and we did that."
Caveman freshman Nicole Lewis started the scoring in the 11th minute, volleying a ball that had ricocheted off a defender into the net.
American Fork created numerous other chances -- many of which were set up for Gardner -- but it wasn't until the 38th minute that the Caveman junior got on the board.
When she got the ball with a bit of space 25 yards from the goal, she quickly turned and launched a rocket that doubled the American Fork advantage before halftime.
"Addie gets in her own way sometimes but she isn't ever going to give up," Dunn said. "She never stops going after it."
Gardner said it felt good to get a shot to go in after having some misses.
"I love it," she said with a grin. "That's what makes me keep going and even go harder. But it's not just me. Our team does it together. and we support each other."
Gardner tacked on her second goal midway through the second half when junior defender Kara Dickey set her up with a great pass and she was able to finish it.
But Skyridge answered almost immediately as senior defender/midfielder Grace Beeston lobbed a perfect cross to the back post and junior forward Madison Snyder got to the ball to knock it in.
The Falcons had a couple of other chances to narrow the lead but couldn't get the ball on frame.
"We know we can play with the best teams in the state," Skyridge head coach Jerry Preisendorf said. "American Fork is a good team. They have their style and it works for them. We've got to have the mindset of finishing. We've also got to be better at not giving the ball away."
American Fork freshman Presley Ray capped the scoring in the final minutes when she slotted a ball just inside the far post.
Dunn said the final score didn't indicate the competition level of the game.
"If anyone tries to say that our region isn't the toughest in the state, I won't believe them," Dunn said. "Skyridge came in and held their own. It was great to win the first game in region play and know our name is atop the win column."
The Cavemen (7-0-0, 1-0-0) next faces Pleasant Grove on Thursday at Art Dye Park, while Skyridge (5-2-0, 0-1-0) next hosts Corner Canyon on Sept. 5.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.