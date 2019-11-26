Here are the top girls soccer players in Utah Valley in 2019:
Player of the Year: Ragan Fuller, Sr. D, American Fork
Spearheaded a dynamic defensive effort throughout the season, limiting opponent opportunities while organizing effective attacks from the back through the midfield.
Offensive MVP: Tara Warner, Sr. F, Springville
Proved to be one of the most dangerous finishers in the entire state, drawing attention from multiple defenders yet still able to score 31 goals during 2019.
Defensive MVP: Azelia Dickson, Sr. D/MF, Timpanogos
Played a crucial role in keeping the Timberwolves in games and organized in the back, while also creating some offense, including tallying five assists.
Keeper MVP: Haven Empey, Sr. GK, American Fork
Displayed heart, fiery competitiveness and tremendous talent throughout the season and throughout her career as she set the tone for the 6A champs.
Coach of the Year: Bailey Bailey, Pleasant Grove
Kept the Vikings focused and driven as they surged to the top of the 6A RPI rankings while compiling a phenomenal record and a run to the state semifinals.
2019 All-Valley Team
Addie Gardner, Jr. F, American Fork
Created numerous key scoring opportunities with her speed and foot skills, netting 16 goals and forcing opposing defenses to always be aware of her.
Andi Baldwin, Sr. D, American Fork
Played with intensity and determination in every game as she took on every opposing offensive challenge, while also having five assists.
Allie Fryer, So. F, Maple Mountain
Unbelievable finisher who notched 35 goals (No. 5 in the entire state) while also setting up her teammates (16 assists).
Paola Garcia, Sr. MF, Maple Mountain
One of the most versatile players in the state who excelled at just about every position, including scoring 16 goals with six assists.
Breanna Eves, Sr. MF, Springville
Tremendous athlete who could be elusive or physical, scoring 14 goals and sparking the Red Devils to a fantastic season.
Presley Devey, So. F, Cedar Valley
Explosive offensive star who was almost impossible to stop, as evidenced by her 40 goals (No. 2 in the state).
Latoya Brost, So. F, Timpanogos
Brilliant scorer who could put the ball into the net in a variety of ways, pouring in 20 goals, and adding 12 assists.
Katrina Gardner, Sr. GK, Timpanogos
Gobbled up shot after shot as she used her athleticism and instincts between the pipes, allowed just 11 goals all season with 5.5 shutouts.
Lily Haskins, Sr. F, Timpview
Dynamic performer who could exploit the tiniest gaps in opposing defenses, scoring 20 goals and adding six assists.
Anna Pinegar, Sr. D, Timpview
Vital team-oriented athlete who loved taking on every challenge on defense while also scoring seven goals.
Kennedi Schmidt, Jr. F, Lehi
Tremendous offensive presence who scored 16 goals and tallied 14 assists as she led the way for the Pioneers throughout the season.
CC Norman, Jr. F, Pleasant Grove
Scored seven goals but contributed immeasurable value to the entire team with her drive and ability.
Kenna Sparks, Sr. MF, Pleasant Grove
Relentless athlete who could change a game at any spot on the field, scoring seven goals while creating flow from the back to the front.
Rachel Fullmer, Sr. D, Pleasant Grove
Top-level defender who set the stage for the Viking success by setting things up from the back while limiting opportunities for the other team.
Mckayla Wetsel, Sr. GK, Lone Peak
Impressive keeper who consistently made jaw-dropping stops, allowing only five goals while having eight shutouts.
Katie Houston, Sr. D, Lone Peak
Solid defensive star who used her athleticism to challenge top opponents and making scoring nearly impossible.