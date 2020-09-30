Cedar Valley head girls soccer coach Mitchell Hart probably has a very strong appreciation right now for the old adage, “when it rains, it pours.”
It was bad enough that the Aviators faced a three-game stretch this week against the top competition in Region 10, including two games against top-ranked Ogden.
On top of that, however, Hart has nine varsity players who are currently quarantining because of possible COVID-19 exposure, meaning he was quite shorthanded.
“We’re lucky to be playing right now,” Hart said. “We followed all of our contract-tracing procedures, so we’re lucky it was only nine players who have to quarantine.”
In addition, Cedar Valley had a number of players get hurt in the junior varsity game prior to the varsity showdown against the Tigers in Eagle Mountain on Wednesday evening.
With all of those challenges, it wasn’t surprising that Ogden was able to use a trio of great long shots and a made penalty kick to defeat the Aviators, 4-0.
“Our game plan was to sit back and hold as much as we could, then try to counterattack,” Hart said. “With nine varsity players on the field, however, you can only do that for so long and they got really tired. Ogden is amazing. Their girls are great.”
Even with all the challenges, however, Hart seems some potential advantages to what his team is currently going through.
“We had an option to get out of the games or play them — and we are going to play them,” Hart said. “The junior varsity girls who have stepped in have done amazing. We told them that during this time, everyone needed to be there and we don’t know who is going to go in.”
He talked about how during the game some of the JV players were all settled in like they usually are, having already played a full contest, only to have to get back out on the field because they were needed.
“A few had their coats on, not ready to play, and then I turned to them and said, ‘you’re in,’” Hart said. “It just makes them better. I told them that you don’t come to high school to play JV. That’s just a stepping stone. You come to play varsity. They did really well stepping in. JV players are the hustlers who want to prove something. They worked hard.”
The Aviators (10-5, 9-2) now turn around and prepare to head to Ogden for the season finale on Friday. Hart said he plans to try some new things as his team takes on the talented Tigers.
“We’re going to use it as an experiment going into state,” Hart said. “We’re going to try some new things, different things with formations and a different tactical approach just to see how we do in that kind of position.”
He added that Cedar Valley will get the players back from quarantine on Monday, so that should be a benefit heading into the 4A state playoffs next week.
“A test against Ogden will be great going into state,” Hart said. “Playing against a good team really shows what you’ve got. Yeah, we might get a lower seeding but being underdogs can be a good thing sometimes. That takes that pressure off. It can be good that way.”