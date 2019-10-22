DRAPER – The best season in Pleasant Grove girls soccer history came to an end on Tuesday, and it’s gonna hurt because the Vikings were so close.
PG – which had never been to the state semifinals – dropped a tense 1-0 decision to Davis at Juan Diego High School, just one step from reaching the Class 6A finals.
Reagan Neuenswander scored the only goal of the game with just 27 seconds left in the first half, giving the Darts a 1-0 lead they would never relinquish.
Pleasant Grove – which earned the top seed in the state tournament – pushed hard for the equalizer in the second half but couldn’t find the right combination to unlock Davis’ stout defense.
A PG corner kick early in the half went deep into the box and a shot went off the post. Midway through the second half, Kenna Sparks sent a hard shot that soared over the hands of the Davis keeper but bounced off the crossbar and away from danger.
“It’s hard to get opportunities when they play a sweeper and they just take it up,” PG coach Bailey Bailey said. “We just needed one. We had just one corner kick and that one hit the post. We either needed to get the ball in the box or get more corner kicks if we’re not able to get those other shots.”
The Vikings ended the season with a 12-3-2 record and a lot of momentum as a program reaching new heights.
“Honestly, the kids are going to look back on this season and think, ‘That was such a good year.’ It was all that we could ever ask for,” Bailey said. “We grew a little bit and had a good time doing it. That’s why we’re all here and why we all love soccer.”
Bailey said the biggest lesson learned by her team was that of confidence.
“I think it’s just believing that they can get this far,” Bailey said. “With a school that’s over 110 years old and never had a girls soccer team go beyond this point, that was a wall. The fact that we got over that wall is a big step. We’ll be back.”