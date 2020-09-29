When American Fork senior defender Kara Dickey gets up Wednesday morning, it won’t be surprising if she is pretty sore.
“I probably will be,” Dickey said with a twinkle in her eyes Tuesday afternoon.
Dickey and her Cavemen teammates entered Tuesday’s home game against rival Lone Peak determined to do everything they could to limit the talented Knight offensive players.
“One of our goals was to challenge everything, not give up anything easy,” Dickey said. “That takes a lot of communication and respecting one’s mark. We worked hard as a team on defense.”
The American Fork effort to get in the way of shots and crosses may have resulted in a lot of bruises but it paid dividends as the Cavemen prevented Lone Peak from keeping pace on the scoreboard. That resulted in American Fork getting the 3-1 wins over the Knights and securing its fifth straight Region 4 title.
“Lone Peak is fast, knows how to execute and has great goal scorers,” Caveman head coach Derek Dunn said. “We reminded our girls to stay in front. We’ve been shaky in the last few games, giving up simple stuff. Today wasn’t the prettiest soccer game but we got the job done.”
He said Dickey definitely played a huge role in the defensive effort.
“It seemed like wherever she was the ball hit her but she did what she needed to do,” Dunn said. “She’s gone from being a holding midfielder to a center back and she’s done a great job.”
Dickey said the success was all about everyone leaving their all on the field.
“It was so fun,” Dickey said. “I’ve never seen everyone work like that. Everyone was working for each other.”
That intensity helped the home team get on top and then continue to maintain its advantage.
The Cavemen scored the only goal of the first half on a beautiful combination play in the 25th minute.
American Fork senior midfielder Josie Shepherd lofted the ball into the Knight penalty box, where Caveman senior midfielder Ruby Hladek was able to get her head in it and send it back wide.
American Fork sophomore forward Presley Ray got to it and rifled a shot across the goal where it hit the far post and ricocheted into the back of the net.
The Cavemen doubled their lead early in the second half when Hladek made a nice chip shot over the top and into the goal, but Lone Peak wasn’t ready to surrender the game.
The Knights came back and junior forward Sayler Schlosser scored on a rebound off a corner kick to give the Knights hope of a big comeback.
But the combination of the American Fork defensive determination and a second goal by Ray (set up by a blocked shot from Hladek) gave the Cavemen the win.
“She hasn’t been playing a lot,” Dunn said. “She’s quiet but she comes out and works. She had a big game. To have a sophomore step up and do that, props to her. Those goals were beautiful.”
Dickey said she was proud of Ray but was even more pleased with how the American Fork offense created the opportunities as it worked the ball from the back to the front.
On the other side, Lone Peak head coach Shantel Jolley said she knew this would be a tough game but felt like her squad wasn’t able to rise to the challenge.
“We didn’t step up to the pressure but buckled under it,” Jolley said. “We’ve got some things to fix. We’ve got to learn from our mistakes. We graduated a lot of players last year, so some of these girls are playing varsity for the first time. We’ve got to figure out how to control our nerves.”
The Cavemen got to celebrate winning the league title once again, which Dunn said was something to savor during this year of the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the upheaval that has surrounded it.
“It’s been a tough season,” Dunn said. “To see them work through everything and win it five years in a row, it shows the heart of these kids.”
Dickey said the American Fork seniors did feel some extra pressure going into the game.
“It was scary because we didn’t want to be that team that lost,” Dickey said. “It feels so good to go get it.”
The Cavemen (15-2, 8-2) has completed its regular season and will now wait to see how the 6A state playoffs shape up, while Lone Peak (8-3, 6-3) next hosts Pleasant Grove at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.