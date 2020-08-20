As an All-American soccer player at BYU, Taylor Isom was a relentless defender, a center back that demanded maximum effort from herself and those around her.
She’s taking that same desire and intensity into her coaching career.
Isom is in her first year as a head coach at Springville. What she saw on Thursday – an 8-0 shutout of Wasatch – was every coach’s dream: The product of her girls taking what they practiced and implementing those skills into the game.
“I think the girls came out for revenge a little bit for what happened last year,” said Isom, who coached the JV team in 2019. “Wasatch ended our season last year (in the playoffs) and the girls hadn’t forgotten it. So it was definitely a big game. We were able to do everything we worked on in practice. We were possessing the ball out of the back and kept the ball. We worked the ball for forward runs. It was an awesome team win.”
Avery Frischknecht scored four goals and Hanah Cornaby two as the Red Devils raced to a 5-0 halftime lead. Ashley Donahue and Sophie Neves also scored and Brooke Pennington and Rebekah Hopkins shared the shutout in goal.
“Avery knows how to find the ball,” Isom said. “She’s a goal scorer. She hasn’t scored as many as she wants to so far but she’s been working on it after practice. It’s awesome to see her hard work pay off in a game.”
Isom was a second team All-American and West Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2016 and first team All-WCC in 2017. She was the first draft choice of the Utah Royals (14th overall) of the National Women’s Soccer league and played her rookie year in Salt Lake City. But persistent knee problems – Isom has had nine knee surgeries – forced her to make a choice. She chose to retire and started coaching the JV team at Springville.
“I still wanted to be involved in the game,” she said. “I was hired as head coach at Springville when Cami Bushnell left and I’ve loved it. I get to satisfy that soccer need. I can jump in and play with the girls. If they want to play at the DI level or for the U.S. or get called up to a camp or professionally, I want to help them.”
Isom is married to former BYU baseball player Andy Isom and the couple had their first child, a boy, in December.
“My husband and I both work from home and my break time away from my son is soccer,” she said. “I couldn’t ask for a better time away. I love coaching with my staff and I love my girls. We have a great group this year.”
The win against Wasatch allowed the Red Devils to move to 3-2-0 overall and 2-1-0 in Region 8 play.
“That the girls took what we did in practice into the game, there’s nothing as satisfying as a coach and a coaching staff,” Isom said. “It was our first shutout, and that’s huge. After we lost to Maple Mountain I told them that defense is mentality. We need to make sure we get the shutout and do everything we can to eliminate any sort of goal. To see that come today, it was amazing.”