It’s been 143 days since Utah Valley has held any official high school sporting events.
But that streak ends today.
While the 2020 spring sports season had to be sacrificed as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the 2020 fall sports season is still on track to have competition as scheduled — for now, at least.
Girls soccer will get the games started with a number of contests taking place at sites both in and around Utah Valley (see info box) and the girls plan to make the most of their opportunity to play.
“We’ve been fighting a lot of trepidation because you just don’t know from one minute to the next if we are going to carry on or not,” Timpview head coach Stuart Clarke said in a phone interview Monday. “We are just hoping and keeping our fingers crossed that it is going to carry on. We feel positive.”
It’s been an interesting time for Clarke, who stepped into the head coaching role this year after plenty of experience as an assistant coach for the Thunderbirds, with both the boys and girls soccer teams.
“It’s been a little bit tricky, a little bit difficult,” Clarke said. “Obviously (former head coach Eric Brady) set a good platform for the program and things are all in shape there. I’ve got a good coaching staff. We are in a position now to go out and cause some damage. We lost 11 seniors from last year but having been with the girls I see a lot of team unity.”
He’s had to watch his Timpview squad deal with the emotional roller coaster of this unique year as they’ve prepared for the 2020 season.
“Emotionally it’s very important for their welfare to be out there,” Clarke said. “It’s great for them emotionally to be playing a sport while physically exercising as well. That helps with their mental state in all of this.”
It’s definitely not a normal year, as evidenced by the precautions being taken by every team.
“We have to make sure we are doing social distancing and taking temperatures at every practice,” Clarke said. “We start out on the road and we have to make sure we have a big enough bus. Everyone has to travel there on the bus and come back on the bus. No one can even shuttle their own kids to the game. We’ve had to figure out who is allowed to come and watch. We want to be concentrating on the soccer but we have to make sure everyone is safe at the same time.”
He said the girls sometimes have a hard time with the restrictions but in general they understand that the purpose of the new limitations is to keep them healthy and allow them to play the game they love.
“They have developed a sense of responsibility,” Clarke said. “Girls are girls and they want to hug each other when they say hi. It can be difficult to make sure they are social distancing. We tell them to protect themselves, protect their families, protect the public and protect the sport. We want to play the whole season.”
They saw what happened to those who normally compete in the spring and Clarke said that takes an emotional toll.
“One disappointment can lead to another and they have in the back of their minds the questions about whether the season will go ahead,” Clarke said. “They’ve looked for the reassurances from the coaches to tell them that everything is going to be fine. I think with the first game being here they now feel positive that they are going to play and the season is going to happen for them.”
That’s why he is expecting to be a very sweet moment when the Thunderbirds take the field at Riverton and get the chance to just play soccer.
“We had a practice Monday and all the girls throughout the practice were like, ‘It’s gameday tomorrow! It’s gameday tomorrow!,’ “ Clarke said. “They are just so excited to be out there. Hopefully we will get a favorable result but sometimes in these situations it’s not the result that matters. It’s the fact we are out there on the field.”