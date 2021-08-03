A few missteps and miscommunications are expected in the season-opening girls soccer game and Tuesday night’s nonregion contest between Pleasant Grove and Mountain View in Orem was no exception.
The goalkeeping, however, was in playoff form.
Keepers for both the Vikings and the Bruins made some jaw-dropping saves, ensuring an intense battle that came down to the final moments.
In the end, however, Pleasant Grove had the most opportunities and — thanks to a key score in the 61st minute — got enough finishes to get the 2-1 victory.
“For the first opportunity for a lot of girls, it was a really good game,” Viking head coach Matt Embley said. “We only have four returning players but a lot of other players stepped up and made the most of their opportunity.”
The visitors likely scored one of the fastest goals of any team in 2021, pushing the ball quickly down the field off the opening kickoff and getting a shot off in the first 10 seconds of play. Less than two minutes later, Pleasant Grove put the ball in the back of the net to go in front.
“We challenge our girls to go hard for the first five minutes,” Embley said. “That really set the tone for the rest of the game.”
The 1-0 lead appeared to be in danger in the 15th minutes when Mountain View's Kate Shirts drilled a gorgeous free kick to the top-left corner of the net.
Pleasant Grove senior keeper Cam Willoughby, however, was up to the test as she pushed the pull up and off the crossbar to keep it from going in. The Vikings were able to clear the rebound before the Bruins could get to it.
“Cam is the heart and soul of this team,” Embley said. “She’s considered by many to be the best in the state. Her club team won nationals this summer and she was recognized as the best keeper in the nation. She stays calm and composed under pressure and just does her job. She’s a terrific player.”
The next opportunity would have the odds in favor of the home team as Mountain View junior Denae Waite was fouled in the box. Waite stepped up and made the penalty kick to tie the game heading into halftime.
Embley said he felt like his squad lost a little of their fire after surrendering the goal, so he challenged them to improve their “attitude, energy, and intelligence.” That resulted in wave after wave of Viking attacks that appeared certain to score.
Mountain View played a pair of freshmen keepers, Emily Bergero and Sabrina McCarter, and both made great saves. Bergero, however, was amazing.
She made four stops in a row that appeared to be certain goals for Pleasant Grove, including one that left the Vikings coaching staff with eyes wide in amazement.
The Vikings, however, just kept coming and earned a corner kick midway through the second half. The ball was sent to the far post, where it was knocked into the middle, away from Bergero.
Pleasant Grove junior forward Kiersi Fietkau won the race to the ball and knocked it in, putting the visitors in front for good.
“Kiersi was tremendous,” Embley said. “She is just relentless. I know I wouldn’t want to guard her. She controls the game from the top and created several great shots. Give credit to their keeper for making some incredible saves.”
The drama wasn’t over, however, as Mountain View got a chance to tie things up when the Bruins earned another penalty kick with just under 10 minutes to play.
This one, however, sailed high and the Vikings were able to keep Mountain View at bay the rest of the way.
While it wasn’t perfect, Embley said he was pleased with how his squad performed.
“I told them it is better to learn from a win than to have to learn from a loss,” Embley said.
Pleasant Grove (1-0) and Mountain View (0-1) now both head to play multiple games in St. George. The Vikings start at Desert Hills at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, while the Bruins will play at Snow Canyon at 8 p.m. Thursday.