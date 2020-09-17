Desperation ... jubilation ... devastation.
That was the sequence of emotions felt by the Lehi girls soccer team in the course of about 30 seconds during the final minutes of Thursday's battle at Alta between the two top teams in Region 7.
The Pioneers had rallied to trail by only a single goal and were frantically pushing forward as the clock ticked down the final two minutes of the game.
Lehi earned a throw-in in the attacking third and brought in a couple of substitutions, including a player to do the long flip-throw. She quickly stepped up and twisted through the air, launching the ball into the Hawk penalty box.
The ball bounced around with junior Savannah Jones knocking the ball to freshman Sarah Ballard, who got just enough space to drill it high into the net for what appeared to be the dramatic, last-minute equalizer.
The Pioneers started an ecstatic celebration, knowing that the momentum would be on their side for the final moments of regulation and, if needed, in overtime.
But the elation was short-lived.
The officials conferred and determined Lehi had 12 players on the field during the play, nullifying the goal. With the reprieve, Alta was able to hold on to get the 2-1 win.
"I think we had moments of greatness but we also knew how big this game was since they got us last time," Pioneer head coach Tim Graham said. "I wonder if we over-thought it or didn't mentally prepare, which is on us as coaches even though we tried to be ready. We were a little inconsistent today, but it is a long season and that's going to happen."
He said having the miscommunication on the substitution result in the equalizer being taken off the board was "heart-wrenching."
"It was just unfortunate," Graham said. "It wasn't a major mistake, just something that happens in the excitement. But it was like having your heart ripped right out of you."
The reality was that both teams had opportunities to dominate the game.
Alta needed just two minutes to get off a brilliant shot, one that hit the post and bounced across the front of the goal before being cleared out.
Lehi came roaring back, using its speed on the weeks to create a couple of great chances in the middle of the box. But one ended sailing high and the others was stopped by a fantastic kick save by Hawk junior keeper Reagan Reynolds.
The best chance in the first half came when another Pioneer run down the wing resulted in a foul just inside the box. That gave the visitors a golden opportunity to go in front but Lehi's penalty kick skipped wide.
Alta had a couple of other phenomenal scoring chances as well. A corner kick bounced around in the box but Lehi sophomore keeper Hayley Ogden was able to get just enough of it to knock it down. Just before the half, a Hawk player appeared to have a look at an open net but sent the ball sailing high.
It wasn't until the second half that Alta was able to surge in front, getting goals from Leah Lowry and Rylee Olsen.
The Pioneers answered with a corner-kick goal from senior Kennedi Schmidt with 10 minutes left, setting up the wild final sequence.
"We showed heart and fight in those last 10 minutes," Graham said. "I've said all year that this group has fight and resiliency. It was amazing to watch. I thought they were going to pull out another close one."
He said now the key is putting the disappointment of the loss behind them and taking care of business the rest of the way.
"We have to forget it," Graham said. "We have a bye on Tuesday, so that will help. We have to have perspective, go back and talk about what we as a program and going to learn from this experience. But we have to have a short memory."
Lehi (9-4, 7-2) is still a half-game up on Alta (8-5, 6-2) in the Region 7 standings and still can secure at least a tie for the title by winning out.
The Pioneers next host Timpview on Sept. 24 while the Hawks play at Mountain View on Sept. 22.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.