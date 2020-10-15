American Fork senior midfielder Ruby Hladek admitted after Thursday's 6A quarterfinal home game against Corner Canyon that she was dragging as the final seconds of the first half ticked off the clock.
The Cavemen had fallen behind the Chargers early and every attempt to even up the score had been turned away. The underdog visitors were gaining confidence and playing with a lot of energy.
Somehow, American Fork needed to turn the tide.
"We started out slow," Hladek said. "I think we needed to know what was coming. We didn't expect it when we should have."
With less than 20 seconds left until the break, Caveman senior Addie Gardner got control of the ball and then crossed it to the middle where Hladek saw an opening.
"I was exhausted and was just running around," Hladek said. "I got the ball and had one defender on my right but I knew I had a little bit of space to my left. I knew we had to get a shot in soon. I just cut it and was able to get it in past their keeper. It was great because our team needed that."
There was only 4.1 seconds left on the clock when the goal was awarded, giving American Fork a huge boost heading into halftime.
"It definitely gave us momentum," Hladek said. "We were able to control the second half more because we were more relaxed. We needed to have the faith in each other that we did and we all played together as a team better. There were some ups and downs but we worked hard together. We knew what we had to do."
The Cavemen rode that momentum to an offensive explosion after halftime, pulling away to defeat the Chargers, 4-2, and advance to the 6A state semifinals.
"That goal by Ruby right at the end of the first half changed everything," American Fork head coach Derek Dunn said. "It changed the momentum and the attitude. They were packing it in in the back and really making it hard for us. Ruby getting that goal opened the game back up. She stepped up today and did a great job."
He recognized that his squad didn't play its best for much of the first half but was able to get things going later in the game.
"Having two whole weeks off of soccer and then not keeping the starters in as long against Weber on Tuesday as maybe I should have to get the rust off, we came out a little bit shaky," Dunn said. "You hate having eerie silence at home. As a coach, you think, 'oh, no, is this going to happen to us today?'"
Although Hladek's goal tied the game, the outcome was still in doubt until the Cavemen notched three more goals in an 18-minute span.
"That was huge," Dunn said. "It comes from the experience. We've seen it in the past. We wanted to leave our new home field untarnished in 2020 and we did that."
Hladek set up the second goal in the 46th minute, getting the ball to American Fork senior Janessa Johnson, who also slipped her shot inside the far post.
Eight minutes later the Cavemen doubled their lead when senior Hannah Holmstead lofted a gorgeous cross into the middle of the Charge box and Johnson was in perfect position to head it home.
The final goal for American Fork was scored by senior Josie Shepherd, who took a short corner kick and found and opening to put it in the back of the net.
"Josie finally gets one and Johnson got two," Dunn said. "Johnson's been a sub who's minutes have been puny but she stepped up in huge way. It was awesome."
Corner Canyon managed to get a second goal in the final five minutes but couldn't get any closer as the Cavemen secured the victory.
With the win, American Fork (17-2, 8-2) advances to the 6A state semifinals where the Cavemen will face Fremont.
That game is scheduled to be played at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m with the winner advancing to play the winner of the Pleasant Grove-Davis game in the 6A championship on Oct. 23.