When the temperature drops from 90 degrees to in the 40s with a freezing wind blowing in 24 hours, it’s definitely a challenge for a high school girls soccer team to adapt.
“If it had been more gradual, that might have been different,” Lehi head coach Tim Graham said Tuesday. “We were definitely shell-shocked in that first half. It took us awhile — plus we were playing a tough Mountain View team.”
The Pioneers and Bruins both seemed to struggle early with the circumstances during Tuesday night’s Region 7 contest at Lehi but figured some things out after halftime to secure the 2-0 win.
“It was a wakeup call,” Graham said. “We had to realize that everyone was playing in the same weather. The message at halftime was that we know how to play. We just needed to focus on what we do well. We wanted to keep the ball on the ground and eventually we would get through. Our defense played well and really in the second half the players did a great job in all four phases of the game.”
The turning point in the game came in the 58th minute. The Pioneers played aggressively in the attacking third and tried to create turnovers, one of which finally turned into a brilliant goal by junior forward Calista Wren.
“We used high pressure and got the ball, then played it to Calista,” Graham said. “She just ripped one from just outside the 18-yard box and it went right in the top shelf. I think that was really the spark for us.”
Wren’s goal got the momentum on Lehi’s side and Pioneer senior star Kennedi Schmidt made sure it wasn’t wasted. Just two minutes later, she doubled the advantage for the home team.
“Kennedi just did what she does,” Graham said. “She won the ball, went right at them, beat two defenders and put it in the back of the net.”
The turned out to be all the Lehi defense would need, although Mountain View did have a great opportunity to get back in the game in the 71st minute.
Bruin sophomore forward Jenny Goodman received an excelled through-ball and had a chance to go one-on-one with Pioneer sophomore keeper Hayley Ogden.
When Goodman tried to touch the ball around, Ogden read it perfectly and stonewalled it, securing the ball and keeping the clean sheet for Lehi.
It was a big win for the Pioneers, who were battling to stay on top of the Region 7 standings.
“This was huge for us,” Graham said. “We stumbled at home and lost to a good Alta team. This was a big win because Mountain View is a good team. They were ranked in the Top 10 in the first RPI standings. This was huge for our confidence as we get ready to go play at Timpanogos.”
Lehi (7-3, 5-1) will head on the road to face the Timberwolves on Thursday at 4 p.m. while Mountain View (5-5, 3-3) next plays at Mountain Ridge on Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m.