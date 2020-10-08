Lehi head girls soccer coach Tim Graham said Pioneer junior midfielder Ally Dahl was fired up at halftime of Thursday’s 4A state first round home game against Mountain Ridge.
“You should’ve heard her halftime speech,” Graham said. “She has been a three-year starter since she was a freshman and it’s good to have her. She bleeds purple.”
It’s not surprising that a competitor like Dahl would be pushing her team when it was locked in a tie game with its season on the line.
For her part, Dahl said she didn’t even remember what she said. She just wanted to see the team get the victory.
“We needed to keep fighting and finish,” Dahl said. “We were playing well, even though we got down early.”
As they have done at other times this season, Lehi found away to overcome a deficit and pulled away to get the 3-1 win, thanks in large part to the efforts of Dahl.
“We just cannot get up early,” Graham said. “But this team fights. You can never count out this group. It’s always hard to beat a team three times and Mountain Ridge has a lot of fighters as well.”
The visiting Sentinels were able to keep the Pioneers at bay long enough to get on the board (a chance to go up 2-0 hit off the crossbar) but Dahl came up big for Lehi right before halftime.
She lofted a great free kick from about 45 yards out into the box, where Pioneer senior Kennedi Schmidt was able to knock it down.
It pinballed around for a few long seconds before Lehi sophomore Sarah Ballard smashed it into the net for the equalizer.
It was the first of two set-piece goals set up by Dahl, with the second coming in the 71st minute when Schmidt was able to get a head on the cross and put it just inside the near post.
“When I’m taking a free kick, I count out my steps and get set but I know in my brain that after I kick it, it’s not up to me to finish it,” Dahl said. “I have to give my teammates a good ball so they have that opportunity.”
In addition to the kicks that set up the goals, Dahl also got the goal that turned out to be the game-winner on a shot from about 25 yards out in the 69th minute.
“That felt so good,” Dahl said. “I hit the crossbar like three times in the last game we played against them.”
Graham said that while Dahl’s service and scoring abilities came up big for the Pioneers, she did even more for the team.
“She was a big key for us today,” Graham said. “Her heart and commitment are unmatched. While she helped us score, she also transitioned well defensively and kept us organized. She is the one who is always reminded everyone to watch film and stay focused, which helps us calm down and play.”
Dahl said the team spent some time on Wednesday talking about commitment and the Lehi leaders knew they had to be the examples.
“We talked about what we were committed to doing, which was to stay positive no matter what happened,” Dahl said. “We wanted to cheer each other up instead of getting down. We also wanted to show leadership on the field and give 110% so everyone follows.”
Graham said it was a relief to see his squad get the first playoff game out of the way.
“This gets the jitters out,” Graham said. “You could feel the tension in the locker room before the game and even the coaches were feeling the butterflies. Now we’ve got the first one out of the way and we can focus on the prize.”
The Pioneers advance to the second round, where they will face perenniel power Timpanogos, who beat Provo, 7-2 on Thursday.
It will be the second straight game where Lehi will face a Region 7 foe and Timpanogos has a history of doing well at state.
“It’s always going to be a fight against the Timberwolves,” Graham said. “We were fortunate to play well in the first two games and we got them, but they will be ready. We have to be ready for a battle.”
The 4A second round games are scheduled to take place at home sites on Oct. 13.