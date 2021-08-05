The job of offense is soccer is to put as much pressure as it can on the other team’s defense with the intent of getting the ball in the back of the net.
The job of the defense, on the other hand, is to prevent the opposing offense from scoring.
Both the Lehi offense and the Salem Hills defense had to work hard to accomplish those roles in Thursday’s nonregion girls soccer game in Lehi and both did them very well.
It was the Pioneers, however, who got both the finish and the defensive performance they needed to secure the 1-0 win and defeat the Skyhawks.
“It was our season opener and I loved how we possessed and moved the ball,” Lehi head coach Tim Graham said. “The speed of play was there and our defense played well. We just need to finish. We had probably 15 or 16 chances and finished one. They had a plan and packed it in, and we couldn’t break them.”
The only goal of the contest came in just the third minute of play.
Pioneer junior forward Stephanie Roper got the ball on the right side of the field, found an opening and went toward the net. She was able to slot it in to put the home team in front.
“It was a one-on-one and she went right to the goal,” Graham said. “It was nice to see her get that, both for herself and for the team. She is going to be our leader this year up top and she is taking the responsibility for that.”
The Lehi offense never let up, relentlessly probing and attacking the Salem Hills defense. But the Skyhawks and senior keeper Bryanna Hofheins were up to every challenge after that.
Hofheins had to make four or five brilliant saves, including a couple that appeared to be certain goals. Salem Hills also had to have junior defender Mckell Parcell swoop in and clear the ball off the line late in the half to keep the Pioneers from extending their lead.
Even though the Skyhawk defense kept turning Lehi attacks aside, Salem Hills had a tough time getting anything going against the Pioneer defense.
“We rotated four or five players on our backline and they were compact and kept their shape,” Graham said. “They took care of balls out of the air and cleaned up the balls that came through on the ground. They were stout today, which was great for our first game.”
The best Skyhawk chance came midway through the second half when a cross got through with a couple of Salem Hills attackers crashing in. They weren’t able to get it on frame, however, and Lehi was able to end the threat.
Graham was pleased that his team was able to get the solid victory to start the year but hopes his players know they need to better develop their comprehension of what is happening on the field.
“We need to finish better but I also want them to start to understand tactically what we are trying to do,” Graham said. “I want them to see what the other team is giving them and take advantage. Patience is also going to be huge for us.”
The Pioneers (1-0) next plays at Springville on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 4 p.m. while Salem Hills (0-2) will try to get things going when it hosts Stansbury on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m.